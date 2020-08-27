China Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicle Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: Drive Type,Vehicle Type, and by Geography.

China Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicle Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn. The report has covered market trends with competitive landscape.

Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicle can be distinguished from other electric vehicle on aspects, containing longer range of distance i.e. over 150 miles in a single charge, high acceleration, & their ability to attain a speed of over 90 miles/ hour with faster acceleration of 0 to 60 miles/hour. However purely electric vehicles have some limitations, usually counting with lower range & higher weight.

Chinese Government Initiative:

The Chinese government has established a strategy to make China one of the leading manufacturers of electric & hybrid vehicles. The goal meets two elementary needs: to improve the environment & save energy at home, and to transform Chinese automakers into key players in the global automobile industry. Although China already has one of the largest automotive industries in the world, one of its biggest weaknesses is its outdated gasoline engine technology.

Transitioning to large-scale electric vehicle activity could give China a competitive benefit over the West.Investing on the low barriers to entry in the industry, shareholders are startingdependability in the manufacturing of EVs. However, there has also been a recent momentum in China to balance manufacturing with defined segments across the value chain including energy storage, energy infrastructure, distribution, & value added services.

China is the Biggest Market for EVs:

With India planning to substitute a important portion of its conventional internal combustion engine fleet by EVs in the next one decade, mainly to reduce pollution & also to create jobs through manufacturing of such vehicles, China may continue to play a enormous role in realisation of that dream.Currently, China is the biggest market for EVs& it also controls the supply of main chunk of the key raw materials needed for making the battery used in these vehicles. This is particularly owing toEvs continue to use lithium-ion batteries which consists of lithium-ion cells that use metals like lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese.

With purchase of mines in countries such as Bolivia, Chile, Australia and Congo, China has emerged as a main supplier of these metals. The global electric car fleet exceeded 5.1 Mn in 2018, up 2Mnn from the previous year & almost doubling the number of new electric car sales.China remains the world’s largest electric car market, followed by Europe & the US, while Norway is the global leader in terms of electric car market share.

In 2018, electric two/three-wheelers on the road exceeded 300 Mn& the majority of them are in China. With sales in the 10 of Mn per year, the Chinese market for electric two-wheelers is hundreds of times larger than anywhere else in the world.In 2018, more than 460,000 electric buses were on the world’s road, almost 100, 000 more than in 2017.But these dynamics could dramatically change in the next decade owing to India’s push for EVs. Some automakers expect that the demand for Evs, especially in the two-wheeler segment, may surpass the demand in China.

MG Motor’s electric compact SUV ZS

In fact, Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corporation Limited’s subsidiary MG Motor has been busy making for the launch of electric compact SUV ZS slated for next year.

The ZS will be one of the first locally formed global EVs in India. However, its battery will be imported from Chinese battery manufacturer & technology company CATL. Nonetheless, depending on demand, the company may consider to assemble battery packages in India in association with CATL.The compact SUV ZS EV will have a full-sized boot & room for five. In order to create a hype, the company tactics to deploy a limited number of ZS EV in India, even before the car’s official launch.As per plans, the company will deploy a limited number of ZS EV units for giving select customers a unique experience ahead of launch.

Recent Electric Vehicle Investment& Sale:

Volkswagen pumps 2 Bn euros into China electric vehicle bet, buys stakes in two firms. The German giant goals to sell 1.5 Mn new energy vehicles including battery electric cars as well as plug-in hybrid & hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles a year in China by 2025.

The automotive market in China continues to recover, as in April 2020, overall car sales nearly matched results from a year ago (down only 3%).Improvements concern also plug-in electric cars the rate of year over year decline is smaller (down 29%), but still significant, more than 61,000 passenger plug-ins (72% were BEVs) were sold at the market share of about 4%.After the first four months of 2020, total sales amounted to roughly 191,000 (4.2% of the total market).

China Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicle Market, By Drive Type

• Plug-in Hybrid

• Pure Electric

China Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

