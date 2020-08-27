Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Type, by Crop type, by Field size, by Mobility, by Region.

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market was valued at $XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 2.91 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% over forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Dynamic’s;

Sprinkler Irrigation is a method of applying irrigation water which is similar to rainfall. Water is distributed through a system of pipes usually by pumping. It is then sprayed into the air and irrigated entire soil surface through spray heads so that it breaks up into small water drops which fall to the ground. Various factors such as shift from traditional irrigation methods to technologically advanced irrigation systems, high return on investments with time, good water-use efficiency during extreme climatic conditions, public and private support for irrigation projects in developing economies and development of innovative irrigation products are driving the market growth over forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of smart irrigation systems and solutions in schoolyards, government parks, and community botanical gardens and technological advancements in sensors & smart irrigation systems is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market over forecast period.

However, factors such as high capital investment for equipment and installation, high maintenance cost for crop growers, falling trend in commodity prices and farm income and lower demand from labour-intensive geographies are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market is segmented by Type, by crop type, by field size, by mobility and by region. By type, the lateral move irrigation system held 38.98% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. A linear move sprinkler system is a continuous, self-moving, and straight lateral that irrigates a rectangular field. It is similar to the center pivot system, except that the lateral is supported by trusses, cables, and towers mounted on wheels. Liner move type is followed by center pivot irrigation type. Center pivot irrigation system is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. Center pivot irrigation system is widely used for irrigation of most of field crops, cereals, legumes, forage and vegetables. It is also has application is supplementary irrigation for rain fed grain. By crop type, cereals crop type segment is expected to hold 42.54% of market share over forecast period. To achieve maximum profitability and quality the cereals crop producers are adopting sprinkler irrigation.

By geography, North America held 41.65% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. North America dominated the global market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. North America is one of the most important regions in the world for sprinkler irrigation. Various factors such as development in technology and increasing availability of new technologies and presence of major market players in this region are mainly driving the market growth in this region. The major key players such as Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, T-L Irrigation, and Reinke Manufacturing, Inc. are located in this region, which gives the region a competitive advantage. North America is followed by APAC and Europe.

The APAC market is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. Factors such as supportive government initiatives and investments for advanced technological farm equipment and treatment methods, requirement of high-quality agricultural production, increasing import & export scenario and increasing water stress in this region are driving the market growth in this region. For instance, the government of India in its scheme Pradhan mantri krishi sichayi yojana encourages the use of sprinkler irrigation in order to save water. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India) is leading the market in this region. Jain Sprinkler system is a unique irrigation system. It is designed to ensure maximum water saving, combining high quality, affordability and ease of installation. Their all the products are made out of high strength & chemical resistance engineering plastics to achieve functional satisfaction and to maintain cost economics.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, value chain, supply chain and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the prominent key players covered in this are Valmont Industries (US), Lindsay Corporation (US), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), The Toro Company (US), Rivulis Irrigation Ltd (Israel), Netafim Ltd (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US) and T-L Irrigation (US) among others. These key players accounted more than 75% of market share in 2019. These Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, collaborations, strategic alliances, expansion, joint ventures, new product launches, patent and diversification to increase regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation by Type

• Center pivot irrigation systems

• Lateral move irrigation systems

• Solid set sprinkler systems

• Others

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation by crop type

• Cereals

• Oilseeds & pulses

• Fruits & vegetables

• Others

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation by field size

• Small fields

• Medium-sized

• Large fields

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation by mobility

• Stationary

• Towable

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• MEA& Africa

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Major Players

• Valmont Industries (US)

• Lindsay Corporation (US)

• Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India)

• The Toro Company (US)

• Rivulis Irrigation Ltd (Israel)

• Netafim Ltd (Israel)

• Rain Bird Corporation (US)

• T-L Irrigation (US)

• Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc. (US)

• Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US)

• Hunter Industries (US)

• Mahindra EPC Ltd. (India)

• Alkhorayef Group (Saudi Arabia)

• Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)

• Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia)

• Irritec S.p.A (Italy).

Major Table Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

