Japan Electric Vehicle Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Type, Vehicle Type, and by Region.

Owing to looming environmental distresses including pollution & traffic congestion in Asia Pacific, a large focus is now on the Asian market with 56 percent of electric vehicle sales coming from East Asia & 37 percent of Southeast Asia open to electric vehicle purchase. As a result, governments in the region including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines & Indonesia, are pushing for electric vehicle initiatives as a more energy-efficient, cost-effective & sustainable solution in public & private transportation. However, challenges like starting electric vehicle-ready infrastructure, low uptake of electric vehicles owing to buyers concerns & the slow electrification of mass transport still stand in the way of representing full-scale electric vehicle adoption.

As international automakers race to put long range EVs on roads among stricter emission laws, Japanese competitors are taking a niche approach & steering towards cheaper, small sized runabouts to make costly battery technology more accessible. Toyota Motor, Nissan & others have started manufacturing one and two-seater electric vehicles for short distances with limited top speeds. They are claiming that such electric vehicles are best for Japan’s narrow streets, overcrowded parking spaces & rapidly ageing society & the vehicles will ultimately catch on globally too as the elderly population grows.

The Japanese strategy is in divergence to that of General Motors, Volkswagen & other global key players who are converging on normal sized passenger vehicles, with SUVs, to race with the top selling Tesla Model 3 EV sedan. Japan’s key automaker, which established green car technologies with the Prius gasoline hybrid more than 20 years ago, has long claimed that all-battery electric vehicles are best suited for short trips owing to high battery costs.

Nissan LEAF sales decreased in Japan, compared to previous years:

December 2019 finally carries some growth for Nissan LEAF sales in its home market, but that’s mostly because of the low base of December 2018. With 1,157 sales November 2019 (up 154% YoY), the LEAF closed the year 2019 in Japan with 19,789 sales .The total result is 23 percent lower than in the record year 2018, but on the positive side, it’s still the second-best year for the LEAF in Japan ever. There is also no other BEV even close to the LEAF. After more than nine years on the market, Nissan sold 134,930 LEAFs in Japan, but the long-term progress (aside 2015 & 2018) is kind of slow & steady.

Trends in Japan:

BEVs began arriving in the market with the introduction of Mitsubishi i-MiEV in 2009. The Nissan Leaf soon followed, which is one of the most key players BEVs in the world, in 2010. In 2010 when sales of Nissan Leaf first started, the driving range per charge was at 200km. After 7 years, the range doubled to 400km, after the battery capacity upgraded.

A new vehicle that solves the problem with driving range per charge of BEVs & combines the best features of both BEVs & HEVs entered the market in the 2012 the PHEV. During short distance driving, PHEVs use the electric charge taken from an external charger in the same way BEVs do, & during long distance driving, it switches to HEV using gas. In 2014, Toyota MIRAI was introduced to the market as the first commercial model FCEV. Honda soon followed suit with its very own CLARITY FUEL CELL, made available for leasing in 2016. Hydrogen, the fuel, is packed into 70MPa pressurized hydrogen tanks. The driving range is over 600km, only requiring 3 min. to fill the tank, making the usability comparable to that of gasoline-powered vehicles

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Japan Electric Vehicle Market including all the stakeholders of the industry.

The report also helps in understanding Japan Electric Vehicle Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Japan Electric Vehicle Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Japan Electric Vehicle Market make the report investor’s guide.

