Global Digital Binoculars Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Magnification, Stabilization, Technology, Application and Region.

Global digital binoculars market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.66% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A digital binocular is generally a small shoot camera and a digital point positioned on top of a binocular. Digital binocular delivers the convenience of a binocular and a digital camera in single instrument.

Market Dynamics

Growing market for consumer electronics industry and growing spending on luxury goods such as digital binoculars is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. Increasing trend of outdoor activities, growing requirements of high quality images, rising adoption and production of digital cameras and growing requirement of digital binoculars for the application areas like Hiking, fishing, shooting, sports and travelling around the world are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. Digital binocular provides some benefits such as feature of taking images, video recording, high resolution, and night vision capability, ability to store images via internal memory and ability to control video from smart binocular using app for Smartphone, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, short battery life and small view angle are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market.

Global Digital Binoculars Market: Segmentation Analysis

By magnification, 6x–8x segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness steady growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. 8x magnification means that objects are eight times as large when viewed through the binoculars as they are with the naked eye. An 8X magnification digital binocular provides a wide view field angle, a large exit pupil than a 10X and improved image stability. Large scale adoption of digital binocular with 6x-8x magnifications for outdoor activities such as watching sporting events at stadium, hunting applications and for bird watching is expected to drive the growth of market during forecast period.

By technology, night vision segment projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Night vision digital binoculars are suitable instruments for observation of the objects in dim light area. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of digital binoculars military and paramilitary applications for security and surveillance purpose. Rising demand of astronomical devices and rapidly growing market for the night vision devices are driving the growth of market.

Global Digital Binoculars Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan and India are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the rising disposable income of consumers on luxury goods. Improved lifestyle of the peoples and growing investment different gadgets and related accessories is driving the growth of market.

Increasing popularities of various outdoor activities such as hunting, bird watching, astronomy and many others and increasing investments in military and defence sector to increase security are further propelling the growth of market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Digital Binoculars Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Binoculars Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Digital Binoculars Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Digital Binoculars Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Digital Binoculars Market

Global Digital Binoculars Market, By Magnification

• >6x

• 6x–8x

• <8x

Global Digital Binoculars Market, By Stabilization

• Image Stabilized

• Standard

Global Digital Binoculars Market, By Technology

• Thermal

• Night Vision

• Laser

• Digital Storage

Global Digital Binoculars Market, By Application

• Military

• Astronomy

• Hunting and Shooting

• Sports

• Others

Global Digital Binoculars Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Digital Binoculars Market, Key Players

• American Technologies Network Corporation

• Barska

• Beretta Holding S.p.A

• Vivitar Corporation

• X-Stand Treestands

• FLIR Systems, Inc

• Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation

• GordVE

• Bushnell Corporation

• Nikon Corporation

