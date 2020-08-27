Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, End-users, Application, and Region

Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market was valued US$ 10.55Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 17.09Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.25%.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market segment based on Type, End-users, Application and Region. This report also focuses on the top players in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global Intelligent Electronic Devices market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Intelligent Electronic Devices market.

Intelligent electronic devices market is undergoing the initial stage of development, which is witnessing significant technological advancements. Use of these devices for power fault reporting in multiple industrial products such as capacitor bank switches, control circuit breakers, and voltage regulators and the rise in efforts to reduce T&D losses are projected to drive the intelligent electronic devices market during the forecast period.

By Application, the automation segment accounted for the large market share and is expected to dominance throughout the forecasting period. While the water supply & management system segment is anticipated to expand around CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the automotive segment accounted for a major market share of more than 30% revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 6.3% during the forecast period.

Driving factors that are fuelling the growth of the Intelligent Electronic Devices market are control circuit breakers, capacitor bank switches, and voltage regulators for the purpose of power fault detection in multiple industrial process. Additionally, rising need for substation automation solutions in the solar industry and increasing demand for retrofitting of conventional substations are likely to impact the market in forecasting period. The factor is also expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of intelligent electronic devices in the market. Furthermore, increasing deployment of smart grids and favorable initiatives taken by government bodies are expected to grow the demand for intelligent electronic devices during forecasting.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific Intelligent Electronic Devices market accounted major share during forecasting period, i.e. more than 30% of share in terms of both revenue and volume. Asia Pacific market is primarily driven by increased investments in modernization of infrastructure and continuously rising urban population in the region, especially in developing economies such as China and India. The intelligent electronic devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to show more developments and innovations in the near future, as several leading manufacturers are investing in research and development activities.

Scope of Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market

Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market, By Type

• Digital Relay

• Voltage Regulator

• Protection Relay

• Load Tap Changer Controller

• Recloser Controller

• Circuit Breaker Controller

• Capacitor Bank Switch

• Others

Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market, By End-users

• Automotive

• Pharmaceutical

• Oil & Gas

• Petrochemical

• Health Care

• Food & Beverages

• Energy & Power

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Others

Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market, By Application

• Mass Transit System

• Water Supply & Management System

• Traction Signaling & Control System

• Automation

• Condition Monitoring

Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market

• Amperion

• BPL Global

• Cisco System

• EATON

• Grid Net

• Honeywell International

• Infrax Systems

• Itron

• Landis+GYR

• NovaTech

• Open Systems International

• Rockwell Automation

• S&C Electric

• Schweitzer Engg Lab

• Sensus

• Silver Spring Networks

• Subnet Solutions

• Trilliant

