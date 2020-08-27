Global All Flash Array Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Storage Architecture/Access Pattern, Flash Media, Industry, and Region

Global All Flash Array Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 23.5% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global All Flash Array Market Drivers and Restrains:

All-flash array is a drive that uses flash memory to store data for a long period. All-flash memory is gradually substituting hard disk drive storage as primary memory owing to greater performance and low power consumption. Factors such as increased flexibility, ease of installation, low maintenance, and compactness have augmented its acceptance around the world. The global all flash array Market is driven by the increasing number of data centers, and ease of installation, management, and maintenance. However, initial cost involved and lower write cycles are restraining the market growth at the global level. Growing demand for real-time data processing, and increasing deployment of AFA storage in artificial intelligence and machine learning applications are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period. Issues related to performance and drive failure is the major challenge for the all flash array market in the near future.

Global All Flash Array Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the industry, the cloud segment has led the All Flash Array Market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Organizations are implementing cloud solutions at a much faster pace containing SMEs worldwide, with the increasing trend of cloud growth as well as the increasing number of data centers. The installations need a massive amount of data storage and retrieval capacity, in turn, fueling the demand for all-flash array systems. Rise in adoption of both public and private cloud is impelling the demand for such solution providers, enterprises are even moving their process critical workloads onto the cloud. For instance, according to Forbes, the total size of the public cloud computing market is estimated to US$ XX Bn by 2020.

Global All Flash Array Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the All Flash Array Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the presence of the highest number of data centers, booming healthcare, information technology, BFSI, retail and media industries the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to the growing automation across various industry verticals, which demand of all-flash array that offer advantages like data computing, processing, and storage. Also, rise in the number of data centers in the region along with accessibility of low-cost raw materials encourage mass production of low-cost all-flash array in the region. The Middle East is anticipated to register the CAGR of XX% in the all-flash array market over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for data storage to accept innovative operations through data analytics across end-use verticals like energy, media and entertainment. Moreover, rising demand for all-flash array from the oil & gas industry for advanced data processing, computing, and storage solutions to examine seismic data is likely to increase the demand for all-flash array in the region.

A report cover the recent development in market for the global all flash array market e.g., In September 2019 – Dell declared storage innovation coupled with multi-cloud flexibility on their new EMC PowerMax that is powered by dual-port Intel Optane SSDs, NVMe over Fabric, and has lower latency and improved response.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global All Flash Array Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global All Flash Array Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global All Flash Array Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global All Flash Array Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global All Flash Array Market:

Global All Flash Array Market, by Storage Architecture/Access Pattern:

• File

• Object

• Block

Global All Flash Array Market, by Flash Media:

• Custom Flash Modules (CFM)

• Solid-State Drives (SSD)

Global All Flash Array Market, by Industry:

• Enterprise

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail

• Government

• Cloud

• Others

Global All Flash Array Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global All Flash Array Market, Major Players:

• Dell Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• NetApp Inc.

• Pure Storage, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Western Digital Corporation

• Hitachi

• Kaminario

• Micron

• Violin Systems LLC

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Oracle Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• E8 Storage

• Vexata Inc.

