Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market : Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Type, by Power Supply and by Region.

Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market was valued at USD 844.53 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 1,315.88 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7 % over forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market Dynamics;

A rubber tired gantry crane is a mobile gantry crane used in intermodal operations to ground or stack containers. Inbound containers are stored for future pickup by drayage trucks, and outbound are stored for future loading onto vessels. Various factors such as increasing seaborne trade due to rapid industrialization, the flexible taxation across various regions for the import of goods, increasing incoming container traffic and increased efficiency of cranes during loading and unloading of the container from the ship are driving the market growth over forecast period. The various advanced technologies such as automation and wireless communication are increasing the operational efficiencies of cranes during loading and unloading of the container from the ship.

However, factors such as lower load carrying capacity of the cranes, high maintenance cost are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market is segmented by type, by power supply and by Region. By power supply, Diesel powered RTG dominated the global market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Diesel powered RTG is followed by Electric RTGs and Hybrid RTGs. Electric RTGs is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over forecast period. Various factors such as implementation of more stringent emission norms in order to minimize global emission levels, increasing fuel prices, and development of more efficient electrified vehicles are boosting the demand for electric RTG cranes across the globe. Hybrid RTGs is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. Hybrid RTG cranes are efficient, offer better performance, and are able to move significant loads. By type, the 16-wheeler RTG segment held 61.23% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. This 16-wheeler RTG require low maintenance costs as compared to others segments due to low cost of their spare parts. Moreover, these 16 wheels RTG able to handle larger loads.

By geography, Europe dominated the global market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. European countries such as France, U.K, and Germany are the leading importers and exporters of goods and commodities. Europe accounts for a large volume of trading in commodities and goods such as machinery, vehicles, aircrafts, fuels, nonferrous metals, textiles, chemicals, clothing, and crude oils due to which the global rubber tired gantry crane market is led by the region. Europe is followed by MEA& Africa and APAC region. MEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. Emerging economic countries including India and China are expected to provide adequate opportunities for market growth in this region. The increasing trend of transhipments has led to the development of port infrastructure in these countries due to rise in container traffic.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, value chain, supply chain and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, collaborations, strategic alliances, expansion, joint ventures, new product launches, patent and diversification to increase regional presence and business opeartions. Liebherr is leading market player in this market. Liebherr is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of construction machinery equipments. It employs more than 48,000 employees to shape technological advances in many other industries. Liebherr started to focus on international business and establish companies outside Germany at the end of the 1950s. The Liebherr Group now comprises over 140 companies in more than 50 countries on every continent. Liebherr’s Rubber tyre gantry cranes (RTGs) are available with spans of between five and nine containers wide (plus a truck lane) and with hoisting heights from 1 over 3 to 1 over 6 containers high. Supplied with Liebherr’s eight rope reeving anti-sway system and drive systems, the Liebherr RTG delivers exceptional productivity and reliability in container stacking.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market

Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market Segmentation by Type

• 8-wheeler

• 16-wheeler

Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market Segmentation by Power Supply

• Diesel

• Electric

• Hybrid

Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South America

Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market Major Players

• Anupam Industries Limited

• Konecranes

• SANY GROUP

• TNT Crane & Rigging

• Liebherr

• ElectroMech Material Handling Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• Kalmar

• Mi-Jack Products

• Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

• Reva Industries Ltd

• Cargotec

• VAHLE

• Shuttle lift

• ASCOM S.p.A.

• Bedeschi S.p.A.

• Zhengzhou Ellsen Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co., Ltd.

• ZPMC Mediterranean

Major Table Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market of Contents Report

