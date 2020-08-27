Global Delivery Robots Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Load Carrying Capacity, Number of wheels, Components, Industry and Region.

Global delivery robots market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.15% during forecast period.

Global delivery robots market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Delivery robot is a next generation autonomous robot which is designed to cover short-distance deliveries of small orders; they are used to perform jobs of human delivery personnel. These small service robots have cameras embedded all around it, which offers the robot a 360-degree view.

Market Dynamics

Growth in venture funding and in global e-commerce market is major driving factors behind the growth of market. Decrease in the costs of last-mile deliveries, limitations to use drones for delivery services, growing production and adoption of delivery robots in food and beverage industry to make deliveries, increasing number of start-ups which aim to deliver restaurant or supermarket food to consumer and surge in the investment by companies in the production of delivery bots to fulfil the people’s expectations such as immediate and scheduled delivery for almost everything are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. Delivery robots provides some benefits such as lower costs for the consumer and the client, a more Earth-conscious delivery alternative, decreased traffic congestion and total visibility during the entire delivery journey, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, higher risk of malfunction and failure during delivery operations is major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Risk of operations in populated areas could hinder the growth of market.

Impact of COVID- 19 Pandemic on Global Delivery Robots Market

Globally, most of the countries like the US, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, India and many others, are affected by COVID-19 outbreak and number of COVID-19 confirmed cases are increasing every day. To avoid the contact of humans while delivering particular order, demand for these autonomous delivery robots have increased during this pandemic. Delivery robots provide services like contactless delivery, a highly required service under mandates of social distancing. Thus demand of these robots is expanding exponentially. These days, the lockdowns due to pandemic have created a surge in demand for food deliveries. Thus, global companies such as Starship, Nuro, Amazon Robotics, Refraction AI and others have started the more production of delivery robots to use them for safe food deliveries, which is ultimately propelling the growth of market.

Global Delivery Robots Market: Segmentation Analysis

By number of wheels, 4 wheel robot segment dominated the market in 2019. However, 6 wheel delivery robots are projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to their capacity to well balance the robot. Growing production of 6 wheel delivery robots to make convenient delivery of the orders such as food orders and product order is driving the growth of market. Also various robot manufacturing companies across the globe are introducing delivery robots with 6 wheels, which are more efficient in rotating in-place. For instance, Amazon’s Scout 6-wheeled, sidewalk-driving delivery robots have begun making deliveries to customers in the Irvine, California.

Global Delivery Robots Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. This is owing to the growing requirement of delivery robots due to COVID- 19 outbreak. Massive presence of manufacturers and start-ups, which are working toward the development of the autonomous delivery robots technology, is driving the growth of market.

Growing demand of delivery robots in food and beverage industry to deliver food order and in healthcare and hospitality industry to make the delivery of medicines on particular address is propelling the growth of market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Delivery Robots Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Delivery Robots Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Delivery Robots Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Delivery Robots Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Delivery Robots Market

Global Delivery Robots Market, By Load Carrying Capacity

• Up to 10.00 kg

• 10.01–50.00 kg

• More than 50.00 kg

Global Delivery Robots Market, By Number of Wheels

• 3 wheels

• 4 wheels

• 6 wheels

Global Delivery Robots Market, By Components

• GPS

• Cameras

• Radars

• Ultrasonic/LIDAR Sensors

• Control Systems

• Chassis and Motors

• Others (Wires, Batteries, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

Global Delivery Robots Market, By Industry

• Food & Beverages

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Postal

• Others (Hospitality and Education)

Global Delivery Robots Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Delivery Robots Market, Key Players

• Starship Technologies

• JD.com

• Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific

• Savioke

• Refraction AI

• Nuro

• Amazon Robotics

• Robby Technologies

• Boston Dynamics

• Robomart

• Eliport

• Dispatch

• Piaggio Fast Forward

• Marble

• TeleRetail

• BoxBot

• Kiwi Campus

• House of Battery

• Ultralife Corporation

• Fastree

• Quanergy

