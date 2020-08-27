Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Material & Additive Type, End User, Application and Region.

Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7.2% through 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

ESD bags (electrostatic discharge bags) and pouch packaging are characterized by providing a partial/ complete protective shield from static charges for various ESD-sensitive items, particularly electronics and electrical devices and equipment. ESD bags are used to prevent electrostatic damage of electronic items through transportation.

Nowadays, consumers have become more sensitive to the environmental impacts of packaging. Therefore, manufacturers and brands are constantly looking for means for improving their packaging materials and making an impression in the consumers’ minds. The trend of green packaging is a small step towards eco-friendliness and augmenting the total brand image. The emergences of bio-based and renewable raw materials together with the use of compostable materials have driven the demand for such green packaging solutions.

The report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the ESD bags & pouch packaging market. The rising demand for static charge protection in many industries like military and defense, aerospace, and healthcare to meet various regulatory requirements bodes well for the global market. Also, the advent of more durable and reliable ESD bags & pouch packaging materials that offer to provide superior protection besides the buildup of static charges in devices and environments is a major factor catalyzing the growth of the ESD bags & pouch packaging market.

The report covers the segments in the ESD bags & pouch packaging markets such as material & additive type, end-user, and application. By material & additive type, conductive and dissipative polymers segment is dominating the global ESD bags & pouch packaging market. The significant demand for these materials types is attributed to their versatility of applications in the complete protection of ESD-sensitive components. The segment is worth US$ XX.2 Mn in 2019, representing a whopping share of XX.7% and is estimated to reach a worth of US$ XX.9 Mn by 2027end.

Asia Pacific ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market was valued at US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. China, South Korea are considered to be the major manufacturers of electronic components and devices, likewise, economies like India and China are witnessing huge growth in the demand for smartphones, these two factors together act as a major fueling force for growth in ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market in APAC. North America and Europe are also expected to experience an above-average growth in the ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market

Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market, by Material & Additive Type

• Conductive and Dissipative Polymers

• Additive

• Metal

Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market, by End-User

• Automobile

• Manufacturing

• Defense and Military

• Electrical and Electronics

• Aerospace

• Healthcare

Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market, by Application

• Electrical and Electronic Components

• Drugs

• Explosive Powders

Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players’ operating in the Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market

• Desco Industries, Inc.

• Tekins Limited, Elcom (U.K.) Ltd.

• GWP Group Limited

• Botron Company Inc.

• Conductive Containers, Inc.

• Electrotek Static Controls Pvt Ltd

• Statclean Technology (S) Pte Ltd.

