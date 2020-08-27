Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Price range and Geography.

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market was valued US$ 74.91 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The growing adoption of advanced network technologies such as 3G and 4G offers high-speed internet browsing and data transfer. The upsurge in usage of high-speed network technologies and mobile applications such as video calls, video streaming, and many other real-time operational features are drives the growth of mobile accessories market. The growing adoption of Internet of Things devices are expected to propel growth of the global mobile phone accessories market. Consumer preference over mobile accessories and Security issues in online shopping are some of the restraining factor in mobile accessories market.

Global mobile accessories market is segmented into product type, Distribution Channel and Price Range. The Product type includes headphone/earphone, protective cases, power bank, battery, memory card, portable speakers among others. Distribution Channel is segmented into online, offline among others. Price Range is segmented into Premium, Medium, and Low. By region, the Global mobile phone accessories market is segmented by Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Headphones type segment is estimated to dominate the Global mobile phone accessories market owing to the consolidation economic condition and government enterprises to boost and support digital infrastructure, which supplementary influences the mobile phone permeation across the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to reach at top position during the forecast period in the global mobile phone accessories market. The growth can be attributed to growing use of smartphones for social networking especially in developing economies such as India and China. The number of smartphone users in India in 2016 was 165 million and it enlarged to 195 million in 2017. Asia-Pacific is highest revenue contributor to the global mobile phone accessories market nearly about XX% share. Rapid technological advancements and upsurge in the adoption of smartphones, Increasing mobile phone users and internet based activities such as online shopping in this region are subsidizing in the growth of Mobile Accessories market.

Some of the major key players in the Global mobile phone accessories market includes Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation , Apple Inc., JVC Kenwood Corp., Plantronics, Inc., Bose Corporation , Griffin Technology , Otter Products, LLC and Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Product type

• Battery

• Portable speaker

• Charger

• Memory card

• Power bank

• Battery case

• Headphone/earphone

• Protective case

• Others

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Price range

• Premium

• Mid

• Low

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Apple, Inc.

• JVC Kenwood Corporation

• Plantronics, Inc.

• Bose Corporation

• Griffin Technology

• Otter Products, LLC

• Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG

• Belkin International, Inc.

