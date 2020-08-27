Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Application, by End User, and by Region.

Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market by region and on the key players’ revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market Dynamic’s:

Non-clinical homecare software is specifically designed for supporting technological services that are designed for managing and assisting individuals in home care, assisted living, and independent living centers. Nonclinical homecare software is a viable solution that curtails healthcare costs. Home Healthcare solutions are extremely user-friendly solutions that provide error-free healthcare information which increases the operational efficacy and enables home care agencies and physicians to communicate effectively to provide quality care to the patients. Various factors such as increasing adoption of cloud computing mode of delivery, shifting trend towards telehealth technology and growing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and increasing investment in technology by major vendors & homecare agencies are driving the market over the forecast period.

However, factors such as security concerns, rising incidences of the data breach, and high cost associated with non-clinical homecare software market over the forecast period.

Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market is segmented by application, by end-user, and by region. By application, the non-clinical health management system dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Nonclinical health management system includes billing and scheduling, homecare-CRM, accounting, payroll, and others. Nonclinical health management system is the most evolving and cutting-edge technology in the healthcare industry in recent years. In the past decade, medical documentation was not only difficult to maintain, but also time-consuming. It involved a lot of paperwork to maintain patient and clinical records. By end-user, a private home care agency is expected to dominate the global market over forecast period. Private home care agencies are extremely user-friendly solutions that provide error-free healthcare information which increases the operational efficacy and enables home care agencies and physicians to communicate effectively to provide quality care to the patients. These agencies provide all healthcare professionals with real-time information to deliver superior patient care.

By geography, North America dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to highly developed healthcare infrastructure. Various factors such as rapid adoption of advanced technologies and a higher rate of implementation of innovative technologies, increasing government support, and the presence of major market players in this region are driving the market growth over the forecast period. North America is followed by APAC and Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period due to the easy availability of skilled manpower, innovations, and highly developed information technology sectors in the emerging countries mainly China and India. China accounts for the largest population pool in the world. Various factors such as increasing aging of the population in the country, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, high healthcare spending, and a well-developed healthcare sector and high per capita income are driving the market growth in this region.

The report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side, and demand-side indicators. Some of the major key players covered in this report are ComForCare Health Care Holdings, Inc. (US), Agfa Healthcare (US), Mckesson Corporation (US), and General Electric Company (UK) among others. These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, and patents to increase their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market

Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market Segmentation by Application

• Agency System

• Non-Clinical Health Management System

• Telehealth System

Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market Segmentation by End-User

• Private Home Care Agency

• Rehabilitation Center

• Therapy Center

• Hospice Care

Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South Africa

Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market Major Players

• ComForCare Health Care Holdings, Inc. (US)

• Agfa Healthcare (US)

• Mckesson Corporation (US)

• General Electric Company (UK)

• Siemens Healthcare (Germany)

• Allscripts (US)

• Cerner Corporation (US)

• Hearst Corporation (US)

• Athena Health, Inc. (U.S.)

• Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.)

• Epic (U.S.).

• GE Healthcare (U.K.)

• MEDITECH (U.S.)

• NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC (U.S.)

• Novarad Corporation (U.S.)

• Siemens Healthcare (Germany).

