Global Fertility Services Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Procedure, Service, End-User, and Region

Global Fertility Services market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 9% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Fertility services are procedures or treatments used to cure genetic & fertility issues and help with conception. These services help reproductive technology (ART) methods and drugs, which in turn help infertile couples in planning a family. The Global Fertility Services market is driven by the continuous declining fertility rates and rising number of fertility clinics worldwide. Delayed pregnancies in women and technological advancements regarding fertility treatment in the industry are also projected to impel the market growth in the forecast period. However, the high treatment cost of assisted reproductive techniques in developed countries and unsupportive government regulations are restraining the market growth at the global level. Improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing medical tourism due to low treatment costs are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period. Concerns related to art procedures are the major challenge for the Fertility Services market in the near future.

Based on the type, the fertility clinic segment has led the fertility services market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Due to the constant rise in the number of fertility clinics, the high success rate of fertility treatment in clinics because of the adoption of advanced technology, tie-ups of clinics with consultants, and rising fertility tourism. But, the hospital segment is expected to witness a growth rate of XX% during the forecast period owing to advanced procedures and equipment, availability of expert doctors, and ongoing research in hospitals for improving the success rate of the ART treatment.

Geographically, the Fertility Services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the lower fertility rate and growth in the median age of motherhood in the region. Additionally, growing obesity cases and increasing IVF tourism in Spain is likely to fuel the market growth in Europe. North America held the second-largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% forecast period owing to the declining fertility rates, increase in healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major players in this region. Also, the high adoption rate of IVF treatment will impel the market growth in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the decreasing fertility rates in the region. The delay in pregnancy in women suffering from gynecological conditions is also positively affecting market growth.

A report covers the recent development in market for the global fertility services market e.g., in November 2018, INVO Bioscience and Ferring pharmaceuticals entered into an U.S. licensing agreement for commercializing the new invocell system to utilize it in the infertility treatment.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fertility Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Fertility Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Fertility Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fertility Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Fertility Services Market:

Global Fertility Services Market, by Procedure:

• IVF with ICSI

• IUI

• IVF without ICSI

• Surrogacy

• Others

Global Fertility Services Market, by Service:

• Fresh Non-donor

• Frozen Non-donor

• Egg & Embryo Banking

• Fresh Donor

• Frozen Donor

Global Fertility Services Market, by End Users:

• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals

• Surgical Centers

• Clinical Research Institutes

Global Fertility Services Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Fertility Services Market, Major Players:

• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

• Care Fertility Group

• Carolinas Fertility Institute

• Genea Limited

• The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp

• Medicover Group

• Monash IVF Group

• OvaScience Inc.

• Progyny Inc.

• Xytex Cryo International

• Irvine Scientific

• INVO Bioscience

• LifeGlobal Group

• IVFtech ApS.

• Merck KGaA

• CooperSurgical, Inc.

• Care Fertility

• Ferring B.V.

• Vitrolife

