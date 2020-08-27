Global Laser Printer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Printer Type, Laser Type, End User and Region.

Global laser printer market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Laser printer is the electronics printing device which uses electrical charge and laser beam of light to print text or images onto paper. Laser printers are also known as page printers because they print the whole page at once.

Market Dynamics

Upsurge in the demand for laser printing in textile and packaging industries is driving the growth of market. Laser printer provides some benefits such as long life, fast printing speed, long-term non-printing effect will not change, suitability for mass printing, low cost, machine stability, lower quality requirements for paper, high efficiency, user friendly handling and noiseless machine are ultimately grabbing more focus of end users which led to the growth of laser printer market. Rapid adoption of laser printers for personal and office use, requirement of high volume printing laser printers and usage of toner, a dry plastic powder combined with carbon black or colouring agents over ink are further expected to witness fast growth during forecast period.

Nevertheless, high initial investment cost is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. High cost of colour toner cartridge, inability of performing double printing simultaneously and generation of ozone gas which is dangerous for health and the environment are expected to hinder the growth of market.

Global Laser Printer Market: Segmentation analysis

By printer type, multifunction printer segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Multifunction laser printers offer user with a printer, scanner and copier all in one machine. Growing demand of multifunction laser printers in various end use industries because of its multifunction operating system in one device is propelling the growth of market. High adoption of multifunction printers for budget-minded businesses to consolidate assets, reduce costs and improve workflow is further grabbing attention of small and medium sized business which ultimately improving the growth of market.

By laser type, semiconductor laser segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Semiconductor diode laser are provides cheap and compact-size lasers. It provides quality printing with sharp texts or images and constant black tones. They have become widely used for printing of letters and reports and for desktop publishing. Semiconductor laser diodes commonly used in telecommunication sector as they easily modulated and coupled light sources for fibre optics communication.

Global Laser Printer Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the high demand of multifunction laser printers of office and personal use. Also technological advancement by the laser printer manufacturing companies across the region is driving the growth of market.

Many modern colour laser printers give printouts by an almost invisible dot raster, for the purpose of traceability. The dots are yellow and with 0.1 mm in size, with a raster of about 1 mm. This is supposedly the result of a deal between the US government and printer manufacturers to help track counterfeiters, which lead to the growth of market in the region.

Global Laser Printer Market: Key Development

In July 2019, Xerox announced a new series of three affordable print devices which is designed to improve small office mobility, without compromising image quality, security or the user experience. Comprised of the Xerox B210 printer, and B205 and B215 multifunction printers, the devices offer high-speed wireless connectivity, allowing users to print anywhere, at any time.

In Sep 2019, Canon U.S.A a leader in digital imaging solutions announced the four new image CLASS black-and-white laser printers to increase and expand upon the company’s current laser lineup. It is designed for small businesses; these new models bring upon market demands for ease of use, workflow efficiency and device security.

Global Laser Printer Market: Market Strategies

The HP brand is the current leader in the laser printer market, though HP is most known for its high-quality laser printers like HP LaserJet Pro M126nm. It’s a flatbed laser jet printer with a built-in scanner for scanning and copying documents also HP makes them available for online shopping.

In June 2019, HP Inc and Xerox Corporation announced an expansion of the companies’ business relationship. In this strategy, Xerox will source from HP certain A4 and entry-level A3 printer products with the majority running on Xerox’s award-winning ConnectKey controller software, and Xerox will supply toner to HP for printer products.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Laser Printer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Laser Printer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Laser Printer Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Laser Printer Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Laser Printer Market

Global Laser Printer Market, By Printer Type

• Single Function

• Multi-Function

Global Laser Printer Market, By Laser Type

• Helium-neon lasers

• Semi-conductor laser

Global Laser Printer Market, By End User

• Individual Users

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

• Government

• Others

Global Laser Printer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Laser Printer Market, Key Players

• HP

• Canon, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Brother Industries, Ltd.

• Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd.

• Dell, Inc.

• OKI Electric

• Ricoh Company, Ltd.

• Lexmark International, Inc.

• Kyocera Corporation

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Xerox

