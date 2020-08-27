Global Large Format Display Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Type, End User and Region.

Global large format display market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Large format display (LFD) is the large flat screens that are shiny and very minimal in design. LFD allows businesses to present messages and presentations to customers and visitors.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The global large format display market research report covers detailed analysis of growth driving, restraining factors, challenges and opportunities of the market. The growing innovation of LCD, LED display is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. LFD provides some benefits such as large resolution, better quality and better viewing experience for user are ultimately driving the growth of market. Furthermore, rising innovation in Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED displays and their technological benefits, accessibility of highly bright Hd LFDs providing enhanced sustainability, flexibility, stability, and environment resistance, emerging demand of flexible displays, growing requirement for brighter and power-efficient LFDs in numerous applications, improved applications for digital signage and technological advancement of OLED displays are expected to improve the market growth.

Nevertheless, high product cost is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also consumption of large screen substitutes such as projectors and screen less displays, rising online advertisements and varying average selling price of screen panels could hinder the growth of market.

Global Large Format Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

By component, display segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. High adoption of LCD, LED and Plasma technology in displays are driving the growth of market. Also rapid advancement in touch screen display is propelling the growth of market.

In Dec 2019, NEC Display Solutions a leading provider of commercial LCD displays and projectors, announced the availability of the C651Q and V654Q, large-format 4K UHD displays packed with commercial-grade features and a thinner, lighter design. The new C and V Series models feature an industry-best anti-reflective high haze coating, full external control and network capabilities through LAN, and both landscape and portrait orientation support for presentation purposes or digital signage use.

By type, video wall segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Fine-pixel LED displays, which are used to create seamless video walls, are expected to improve market growth. Every video wall features outstanding visual performance and powerful calibration capabilities which ultimately improving the market growth. In Jan 2019, NEC Display Solutions Europe announced the launch of a range of new video wall displays that provide a stunning viewer experience for a huge range of industries and applications.

Global Large Format Display Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share and is expected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing countries such as China, India, Japan and Samsung are dominated the market. This is owing to the massive presence of display manufacturing companies across the region.

In Nov 2018, Samsung Display Company launched the most advanced video wall for the signage market. With this latest engineering innovation of UHD 65-inch video wall panels, the new Samsung Display panel is filling an important market gap. The panels, offering a nearly undisturbed viewing canvas coupled with best-in class image quality, provide an unbeatable package of form and function, delivering great value to video wall users.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Large Format Display Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Large Format Display Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Large Format Display Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Large Format Display Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Large Format Display Market

Global Large Format Display Market, By Component

• Controllers

• Displays

• Mounts

• Accessories

• Others

Global Large Format Display Market, By Type

• Video Wall

• Standalone Displays

Global Large Format Display Market, By End User

• Retail

• Entertainment

• Sports

• Healthcare

• Infrastructure

• Transportation

• Government

• BFSI

• Education

• Others

Global Large Format Display Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Large Format Display Market, Key Players

• Samsung Electronics Co

• LG Display Co

• NEC Corp

• Leyard Optoelectronic Co

• Sharp Corp

• Barco NV

• Sony Corp

• TPV Technology Ltd

• Phillips

• Viewsonic

• Maxim

• Au Optronics

• E Ink Holding

• Dell

