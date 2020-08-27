Global Graphic Processing Unit Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Hybrid, Dedicated, and Integrated), by Device (Smartphone, Gaming Console, and Others), by Industry Vertical (Electronics, Defense & Intelligence, and Others), and by Geography

Global Graphics Processing Unit Market is expected to grow from USD 45.50 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Global Graphic Processing Unit Market is segmented on the basis of Type, device, Industry Vertical, and Geography. The type segment is further divided into Hybrid, Dedicated, and Integrated GPUs. By device, GPU market is segmented into Smartphone, Gaming Console, Computer, Television, Tablet, and Others. On the basis of industry vertical GPU market is divided into Electronics, Defense & Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, and Others.

Rising number of heavy graphics games, trending artificial intelligence (AI), rising adoption of portable computing devices such as laptops, Constantly evolving graphics games, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) gaining traction, and a rise in demand for animation based games are the major factors driving the growth of Global GPU market.

However, incapability of integrated GPU to facilitate intensive graphics designing software and Growth of mobile based gaming and declining demand for desktops is the key restraining factors for the GPU market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• Global GPU market for integrated GPU accounted for the largest share of over 51.5% of overall global GPU market in 2015. This can be attributed to its incorporation in portable electronic devices, such as handheld gaming consoles, laptops, smartphones, and portable electronic devices.

• However, Hybrid GPU is anticipated to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its feature of functioning as both dedicated as well as integrated GPUs.

• From the device segment, smartphone held the largest share of the market followed by tablet and computers. Tablet segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate of approximately 38% over the forecast period.

• Among geographical regions, APAC leads the GPU market in 2015 and is further expected to dominate the market between 2017 and 2024. This growth can be attributed to a rapid rise in sales of smartphones and tablets in this region.

Key Highlights:

• Analysis of competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Global Graphic Processing Unit Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Global Graphic Processing Unit Market on the basis of type, device, industry vertical, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Global Graphic Processing Unit Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Global Graphic Processing Unit Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Graphic Processing Unit Market.

Key Players in the Global Graphic Processing Unit Market Are:

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Intel Corporation

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Imagination Technologies Ltd.

• ARM Holdings PLC

Key Target Audience:

• Electronic design vendors

• Original technology designers and suppliers

• Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Global Graphic Processing Unit Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Graphic Processing Unit Market based on type, device, industry vertical, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Graphic Processing Unit Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Graphic Processing Unit Market, By Type:

• Hybrid

• Dedicated

• Integrated

Global Graphic Processing Unit Market, By Device:

• Smartphone

• Gaming Console

• Computer

• Television

• Tablet

• Others

Global Graphic Processing Unit Market, By Industry Vertical:

• Electronics

• Defense & Intelligence

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecommunication

• Others

Global Graphic Processing Unit Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Graphic Processing Unit Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-graphics-processing-unit-market/3670/

