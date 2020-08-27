Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product type, Component, Wheel Drive, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market, By RegionMarket Overview:

The automotive powertrain system generates and transmits power to the vehicle, and enables the movement of vehicles. The automotive powertrain system includes the engine, transmission, the driveshaft, differentials, and axles, which are mechanical components required to propel vehicles. The engine is a main component of the automotive powertrain system. The engine produces power and torque through controlled explosions in the cylinders, which forces pistons to move, causing the crankshaft to rotate quickly. The transmission is accountable for translating the rotation of the engine into usable force. Market players are gradually emerging advanced powertrain systems to improve efficiency, functionality, reduce weight, and cost because of increasing regulations about vehicular emissions and fuel efficiency.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

Though rising graph of global market size shows growing automotive industry across the globe, industry is facing some short term downturn in specific regions. The report has analyzed the impact of COVID 19 on the short term global sales and long term impact of COVID-19 on global automotive sales. It has different dynamics by region. Though, global market did not perform very well, our report shows that market is going to get on growing path again from second half of 2021.

Automotive industry is key contributor to the CO2 emission and the across the world are putting strict regulation for automotive industry. This is impacted positively on automotive powertrain market and companies are investing in R&D and are trying to give solution to the problem. The rising popularity of downsized engines, and demand for passenger cars from developing economies have accelerated the adoption of automotive powertrain systems. Fast penetration of electric vehicles are helping the automotive powertrain market to boosts the growth in relatively new segment i.e. EV.

The report has outlined the challenges in front of industry and market players to reduce its input cost and increase the top line and bottom line by applying different growth strategies in different region.

Though market structure look like dominated by few key players globally, there is significant contribution local players in the automotive powertrain market. The report has analyzed market leader, followers and local players in the report that will give complete idea of competition in the market.

Key Market Trends :

All-wheel Drive to Gain Traction

To boost the traction and control of the vehicle, power in the all-wheel drive systems is transmitted to all the wheels. The system distributes the torque equally to all the wheels, mainly when turning, giving the automobile more grip and traction.

AWD system is being introduced in small passenger cars and hybrid vehicles, which is driving market growth. Earlier this system was only available in high end cars. Developing regions, such as China and Japan are seeing an increase in purchasing power of consumers which has led to an increased demand for luxury and high-end vehicles with automotive all-wheel drive market in Asia-Pacific.

Many players, such as Audi, Honda, Mercedes-benz, Toyota, Hyundai, and BMW have joined hands and few other manufacturers are also set to join this booming segment in India. Though the number of sport utility vehicles featuring all-wheel drive systems is limited in the developing markets, their numbers will grow speedily in the future. All-wheel Drive in sports utility vehicles segment will see a highest rate of growth in the segment because of higher sales and interest in the segment.

Market Segmentation:

According to the vehicle types, the passenger car segment dominated the global automotive powertrain systems market in 2019. The demand for luxury vehicles, and passenger vehicles from developing economies boost the growth of the automotive powertrain systems segment. An increasing need for fuel efficiency and growing inclinations of consumers towards comfortable and enhanced driving experience would increase the demand for automotive powertrain systems from this segment.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is expected to be a developing region, because of increasing vehicle sales together with the demand for automated transmission in countries, like China and India. A considerable rise in the purchasing power of consumers has driven the demand for state-of-the-art motor vehicles, leading to considerable demand for upgraded systems. Moreover, wide industrial and infrastructural development in these regions is expected to drive the industry. The Chinese government launched the new energy vehicle development program combined with numerous other programs to transform the Chinese automotive manufacturing industry.

Also, Europe is expected to witness a stable growth rate over the forecast period after the economic downturn in 2019. Germany is expected to be the fastest-growing market in this region. The presence of major industry players in the region has expressively fueled industry growth.

Recent Development:

February 2018, BMW showcased its new i-lineup, including a Roadster edition of the i8 along with the i3s powered by plug-in hybrid, and the electric powertrain.

February 2018, Tata Motors showcased Tiago and Tigor, subcompact sedans, with powertrains sourced from Electra EV.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market

Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market, By Product Type

• Gasoline Powertrain System

• Diesel Powertrain System

• Hybrid Powertrain System

• Flex Fuel Powertrain System

Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market, By Component

• Engine

• Transmission

• Differentials

• Driveshaft

Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market, By Wheel Drive

• Front-wheel Drive

• Rear-wheel Drive

• All-wheel Drive

Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Hyundai Motor Company

• JTEKT Corporation

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Volkswagen AG

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors Company

• GKN plc

• Borgwarner Inc.

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

• Valeo

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

