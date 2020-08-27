Global 3D IC Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Substrate Type, Packaging Technology, Application and Region.

Global 3D IC Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Some of the semiconductor device key players are shifting their focus from analog, discrete, and logic devices to memory devices like 3D NAND and dynamic random access memory (DRAM). These factors are expected to grow the potential of the semiconductor memory devices and drive the global 3d IC market. The adoption rate of memory devices is growing owing to they are more resistive to the vibration of the devices, and the probability of data loss is comparatively less.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The demand for semiconductor devices like sensors, memory ICs, processors ICs, and the radio frequency integrated circuit has grown-up considerably from the last few years. Additionally, some of the prominent key players of smart electronics have started incorporating 3D packaging technology into their devices. The appearance of the 3D packaging technology has empowered key players to assimilate more functionalities into a single chip at a moderate price.

The memory segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the Global 3D IC Market. The dominant position of the memory segment in the global 3D IC market can be attributed to the increasing demand for 3D memory modules. The market is beholding an increase in demand for fast, economical, and highly mountable memory module solutions across the globe.

The consumer electronics sector is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. the increasing number of portable devices like tablets, smartphones, or laptops are some of the major factors behind the growth of the global 3D IC market. Increasing the need for 3D ICs in sectors like servers & data hubs and the military & aerospace sector along with growing high-end computing market is also enhancing the development of the 3D IC market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the Global 3D IC Market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the presence of the end-user industries and some of the prominent key players in the region. The growing demand for ICs from several end-user industries like automotive and consumer electronics are some of the driving factors behind the growth in this region. Furthermore, The North America region is expected to hold a significant share in the Global 3D IC Market. An increase in demand for integrated circuits in conjunction with technological upgradations is expected to drive the expansion of the 3D IC market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the Global 3D IC Market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 3D IC Market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global 3D IC Market

Global 3D IC Market, By Product

• LED

• Memories

• MEMS

• Sensor

• Logic

• Others

Global 3D IC Market, By Application

• Information and Communication Technology

• Military

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Global 3D IC Market, By Substrate Type

• Silicon on Insulator (SOI)

• Bulk Silicon

Global 3D IC Market, By Packaging Technology

• 3D Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging (WLCSP)

• 3D TSV

• Silicon Epitaxial Growth

• Beam Re-Crystallization

• Solid Phase Crystallization

• Wafer Bonding

Global 3D IC Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global 3D IC Market

• ASE Group

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

• Toshiba Corporation

• Micron Technology Inc.

• MonolithIC 3D IC Inc.,

• Intel Corporation

• Tezzaron Semiconductor

• Amkor Technology

• STATS Chippac Ltd

• United Microelectronics Corporation

• Intel Corporation.

• Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd

• Xilinx Inc.

• BeSang Inc.

• IBM Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: 3D IC Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global 3D IC Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global 3D IC Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America 3D IC Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe 3D IC Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific 3D IC Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America 3D IC Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue 3D IC by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global 3D IC Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global 3D IC Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global 3D IC Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

