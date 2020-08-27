Global 3D Ics Market Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by component, by product, by substrate, by substrate, by 3D technology, by application and by Region

Global 3D Ics Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx million by 2026 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2019-2026.

Three Dimensional Integrated Circuits (3D ICs) is an integrated circuit manufactured by stacking silicon wafers or dies and interconnecting them vertically using, for instance, through-silicon vias (TSVs) connections.

Global 3D Ics Market is mainly driven by factors such as, growing number of portable devices such as laptops, smart phones, tablets, and others, coupled with increasing adoption of efficient and compact functional chips, and rising demand for miniaturization in industries such as consumer electronics. Moreover, increasing demand for power efficient ICs with high-storage capacity is also driving the market growth.

Rising awareness for energy efficient and propagation of IoT-based devices is encouraging several manufacturing organizations to improve and innovate their products with the help of 3D ICs. 3D IC is an advanced technology that facilitates in designing & development of latest light weight and handy consumer goods by reducing the size of components used in these devices. Additionally, they provide better efficiency, speed, durability and memory to these upcoming smart devices. As a result, 3D ICs are gaining popularity in numerous industry verticals, leading to dramatically rising growth in it demand, globally.

However, technological complexities associated with the 3D-ICs may restrain the market growth during forecast period.

By Component, Global 3D Ics Market is segmented into Through Silicon Vias, Through Glass Vias, Silicon Interposer, Others. By Product Global 3D Ics Market Sensors, Memories, Logics, Light Emitting Diodes (LED), Micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS)

Interposer Others.

Geographically, Global 3D Ics Market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America. APAC is expected to exhibit the largest share of the global 3D-ICs market at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to the rapidly growing industries such as ICT and consumer electronics.

Major players operating in this market players are 3M Company, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Micron Technology, United Microelectronics, STATS ChipPAC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electronics, IBM, STMicroelectronics, and Xilinx. These players are adopting various green field and brown field growth strategies to enhance their regional presence and business operations. Moreover, the up surging R&D expenditures and strategic partnerships among these Industry players is expected to increase the applications of these 3D Ics.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global 3D Ics Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global 3D Ics Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global 3D Ics Market.

Scope of Report

Global 3D Ics Market Segmentation by Substrate

• Silicon on Insulator (SOI)

• Bulk Silicon

Global 3D Ics Market Segmentation by 3D Technology

• Wafer Level Packaging

• System Integration

Global 3D Ics Market Segmentation by Application

• Consumer Electronics

• ICT/ Telecommunication

• Military

• Automotive

• Biomedical

• Others

Global 3D Ics Market Segmentation by Component

• Through Silicon Vias

• Through Glass Vias

• Silicon Interposer

• Others.

Global 3D Ics Market Segmentation by Product

• Sensors

• Memories

• Logics

• Light Emitting Diodes (LED)

• Micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS)

• Interposer Others

Global 3D Ics Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• APAC

• Latin America

Global 3D Ics Market Major Players

• 3M Company

• Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

• Micron Technology

• United Microelectronics

• STATS ChipPAC

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

• Samsung Electronics

• IBM

• STMicroelectronics

• Xilinx

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd.

• STMicroelectronics

• Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE)

• SanDisk

• Intel Corporation

• Micron Technology Inc.

• SK Hynix Inc.

• Xilinx Inc.

• United Microelectronics Corporation

• Tezzaron Semiconductor Corporation

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of 3D Ics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-3d-ics-market/35539/

