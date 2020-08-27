Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market – Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019–2026)

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market is expected to reach USD 66.61 billion in 2026 from USD XX billion in 2018 at a CAGR XX%.

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Thin film encapsulation (TFE) is an enabling technology for Organic Light Emitting diodes (OLED). TFE has the potential to replace the front glass in an OLED device with a thin-film barrier. The nature of OLED material is that it is very susceptible to degradation when exposed to environmental factors such as water and air.

OLED lighting segment is expected to have the highest growth rate in the Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market for materials during the forecast period. The demand for OLED lightings is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as the adoption of OLED lightings in automotive applications is likely to increase rapidly during the forecast period. In the recent past years, several automotive companies have collaborated with lighting manufacturers to develop OLED lighting solutions for cars. OLED lighting solutions are more efficient than conventional incandescent lighting, they also provide opportunities to put a light in new and sometimes startling places and modes that are only starting to emerge in the rapidly changing field. Rising demand for flexible OLED displays and flexible OLED lighting solutions is driving the growth of Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market for materials.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest demand for thin-film encapsulation materials during the forecast period. Major display panel and brand product manufacturers are based in China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. South Korea saw the highest demand for thin-film encapsulation materials in 2017 owing to presence of industry leaders such as Samsung and LG Display in the country. Further, the demand for thin-film encapsulation materials from China are expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period as various Chinese players, such as BOE Technology and CSOT, are planning to construct facilities to manufacture flexible OLED panels.

The leading suppliers of thin-film encapsulation equipment and materials in the Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market are Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), Universal Display Corp. (UDC) (US), Applied Materials (US), 3M (US), Veeco Instruments (US), Kateeva (US), Toray Industries (Japan), BASF (Rolic) (Germany), Meyer Burger (Switzerland), Aixtron (Germany), Bystronic Glass (Germany), AMS Technologies (Germany), and Angstrom Engineering (Canada).

Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players ot the Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market

1. Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea)

2. LG Chem (South Korea)

3. Universal Display Corp. (UDC) (US)

4. Applied Materials (US)

5. 3M (US)

6. Veeco Instruments (US)

7. Kateeva (US)

8. Toray Industries (Japan)

9. BASF (Rolic) (Germany)

10. Meyer Burger (Switzerland)

11. Aixtron (Germany)

12. Bystronic Glass (Germany)

13. AMS Technologies (Germany)

14. Angstrom Engineering (Canada)

Years considered to estimate the market size of Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market have been mentioned below:

• Base year: 2018

• Estimated year: 2019

• Forecast year: 2019 to 2026

The scope of the Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market

This research report segments Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market based on deposition technology, application, end-user, and region.

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market by Deposition Technology

• Inorganic Layers (PECVD, ALD)

• Organic Layers (Inkjet Printing and VTE))

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market by Application

• OLED Display

• Lighting

• Thin-Film Photovoltaics

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market by End-Users

• Raw material suppliers

• OLED display and lighting panel manufacturers

• Solar cells and battery manufacturers

• Display, lighting, solar, and battery manufacturing equipment suppliers

• Electronics and semiconductor companies

• Original brand manufacturers

• Research laboratories and OLED intellectual property (IP) companies

• Systems integration specialists

• Government bodies such as regulatory authorities and policymakers

• Venture capitalists and start-ups

• Research institutes and organizations

• Market research and consulting firms

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

