Global Smart Beacon Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Beacon Standard (iBeacon, Eddystone and Others), Connectivity Type (Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Hybrid), Offering (Hardware, Software and Service), End Use and Geography

Global Smart Beacon Market is expected to reach USD 26583.34 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

A Smart Beacon is a proximity beacon that sends a signal using Bluetooth technology. When a smart-phone or tablet is in the range of beacon it triggers a notification on the device.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The smart beacon market based on end-use has been segmented into retail, public gatherings & spaces, hospitality, transportation & logistics, sports, aviation, healthcare, automotive, bank, financial services & insurance (BFSI), education and others. Transportation and logistics end users are expected to form one of the major contributors for the market growth. Based on beacon standard, the market for Eddystone is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth. Geographically, AI in Agriculture market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. Europe is expected to be one of the major market drivers to boost this market till 2026. The high traction of the beacon technology and growing need for technologically advanced marketing platforms among the end users helps for the market growth in Europe.

Growing adoption of smartphones and increasing focus on business intelligence are major factors driving the market growth and large adoption of online platforms in retail sectors is expected to restraint market growth.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Global smart beacon market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Smart Beacon Market.

• Global smart beacon market segmentation on the basis of beacon standard, connectivity type, offering, end-use and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global smart beacon market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global smart beacon market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the global smart beacon market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Smart Beacon Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Smart Beacon Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Smart Beacon Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Smart Beacon Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smart Beacon Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key players of the Global Smart Beacon Market include:

• Aruba (US)

• Estimote (US)

• Kontakt.io (Poland)

• Bluvision (US)

• Cisco (US)

• Onyx Beacon (Romania)

• Gimbal (US)

• Leantegra (US)

• Accent Systems (Spain)

• Sensoro (US)

• Swirl Networks (US)

• JAALEE Technology (China)

• Beaconinside (Germany)

• Blesh (US)

• BlueUp (Italy)

Key Target Audience:

• Smart beacon end users

• Smart beacon providers

• Smart beacon distributors

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to smart beacons

• Venture capitalists, private equity firms and start-up companies

The scope of the Global Smart Beacon Market:

The Research report segments the Smart Beacon market based on beacon standard, connectivity type, offering, end-use and geography

Global Smart Beacon Market, By Beacon Standard:

• iBeacon

• Eddystone

• Others

Global Smart Beacon Market, By Connectivity Type:

• Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

• Hybrid

Global Smart Beacon Market, By Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Global Smart Beacon Market, By End Use:

• Retail

• Public Gatherings & Spaces

• Hospitality

• Transportation & Logistics

• Sports

• Aviation

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Bank, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)

• Education

• Others

Global Smart Beacon Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Smart Beacon Market

• Breakdown of Europe Smart Beacon Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Smart Beacon Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Smart Beacon Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Smart Beacon Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Smart Beacon Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Beacon Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Smart Beacon Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Beacon Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Beacon Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Beacon Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Beacon Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Beacon by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Beacon Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Beacon Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Beacon Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

