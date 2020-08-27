Global Silicon Photonics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Switch, Transceiver, and Others), Component (Modulator, Laser, Photodetector), Application, and Geography

Global Silicon Photonics Market is expected to grow from USD 928.93 Million in 2018 to USD XX Million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Silicon Photonics Market is a technology where silicon is used as a platform for transfer of data in an optical communication system. Modern technologies demand high speed and efficiency as well as low cost, Silicon photonics is the perfect solution for this requirements. With the use of Silicon photonics, it is possible to transmit a huge amount of data with great efficiency and at a cheaper rate. Silicon photonics can carry a large amount of data in less time compared to electrical conductors by means of optical rays.

Growing requirement of high bandwidth and high data transfer capabilities, increased government financial support, technological advancements in transceivers capable of supporting high data speeds, the benefit of low power consumption, compact size, increasing high-speed data transfer and processes, understandable usage of materials, and a surge in data transfer capacity are the major drivers for the Silicon Photonics market. However, component integration into a small circuit, secondary band gap in silicon, and the probability of thermal influence are restraining Silicon Photonics Market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• Among the application segment, telecommunication application accounted for the largest share of Silicon Photonics Market in 2016 and is expected to dominate the silicon photonics market during the forecast period. Current high-performance data centers are made up of thousands of servers, requiring a large and efficient interconnection network are contributing to the growth of Silicon Photonics Market in the telecommunication application segment

• The Silicon photonics market for APAC is expected to grow at CAGR of 24.56% during the forecast period. Japan is expected to lead silicon photonics market in this region by 2026, however, China and India would also account for the major share of silicon photonics market

• Wavelength Division Multiplexer Filters component holds the largest share in the silicon photonics component market. However, interconnects market is expected to be the market leader by 2026 in terms of components

• Currently, North America accounts for the largest market for silicon optical modulators and wavelength division multiplexer filters. With increased demand for data transfer and government support, North America is attracting companies to invest in silicon photonics market

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Silicon Photonics Market.

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Silicon Photonics Market on the basis of product, component, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Silicon Photonics Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Silicon Photonics Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Silicon Photonics Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this Silicon Photonics Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this Silicon Photonics Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Silicon Photonics Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Silicon Photonics Market Are:

• Luxtera

• Intel

• Acacia

• Cisco

• Finisar

• Mellanox

• Globalfoundries

• Hamamatsu

• IBM

• Stmicroelectronics

• Juniper

• Ciena

• Oclaro

• Broadcom Limited

• Neophotonics

• Reflex Photonics

Key Target Audience:

• Silicon photonics product manufacturers and suppliers

• Component and material providers

• Silicon photonics platform developers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The Scope of the Global Silicon Photonics Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Silicon Photonics Market based on product, component, application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Silicon Photonics Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Product:

• Switch

• Transceiver

• Variable Optical Attenuator

• Cable

• Sensor

Global Silicon Photonics Market, by Component:

• Modulator

• Laser

• Photodetector

Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Application:

• Telecommunications

• Sensing

• Data Center and High-Performance Computing

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

• Medical and Life Sciences

Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

