Global Smart City Connected Car Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Hardware Type, Connectivity Solutions, Technology, Network, Transponder, Services, End Use and Region

Global Smart City Connected Car Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

The report has covered region wise market trends with competitive landscape. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Smart City Connected Car Market Drivers and Restrains:

Connected cars use devices that allow access to the Internet and wireless local area networks (WLAN). Connectivity opens communication channels among the vehicle and its surroundings, through ad hoc networks and advanced management systems. Information and communication technologies (ICT) and the internet of things (IoT) innovations are important for organizing and maintaining smart city transport infrastructure. IoT devices give cities the ability to form an intelligent, unified mobility system to increase traffic congestion, reduced energy consumption, and motor safety. In smart cities, connected cars can copuled with advanced traffic management systems to generate a seamless driving experience for travelers. Connected cars collect and share real-time data about pedestrians, roads, surrounding vehicles, and cyclists. Smart cities can use this information to offer residents with better transportation services, such as efficient incident response, traffic optimization and re-routing.

Autonomous parking systems and a rise in demand for enhanced user comfort, safety, and convenience drive the global smart city connected car market. For instance, Autonomous-parking system integrated into cars such as the modern Nissan Leaf, are already bringing self-driving vehicles a step closer to reality and saving space in crowded city environments. The Megacities Institute has projected that 70 % of the global population will be living in massive metropolitan areas. Constant growing population in the world, placing more pressure on towns and cities. Nowadays, 31 cities worldwide have more than 10 Mn inhabitants. This will vastly enlarge to 41 megacities in the near future. However, the lack of infrastructure for the proper functioning of connected cars and high installation cost are restraining the market growth at the global level. The emergence of various technologies such as 5g and Ai and Intelligent transportation system are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period. Cybersecurity is the major challenge for the Smart City Connected Car market in the near future.

Global Smart City Connected Car Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the connectivity solutions, the embedded segment has led the smart city connected car market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Several disruptive factors such as government rules, cost optimization of service plans and growth of cloud-based services are impelling the embedded segment growth in the market. Numerous connected car services cannot be used without an embedded connectivity solution in the car, such as remote diagnostics and eCall, among others, are increasing the adoption of embedded connected cars in a smart city. Government regulations are the key reason for the growth of embedded connected car in automotive industry. Brazil and Russia will start mandating the addition of embedded telematics. The China will introduce related mandates for telematics, which coupled with rising car sales, would confirm that it becomes the prominent market for embedded telematics globally.

Global Smart City Connected Car Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the smart city connected car market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the presence of major market players in the region. Growing vehicle safety and security rules, integration of IoT in the automotive industry, and demand vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) connectivity technology are inspiring the smart cities market in the North America region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to the collective initiatives and elevated investments by the government. Emerging countries like China and India are leading contributors to the regional market. Increasing investments by governments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced connectivity solutions and services are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

Europe held the second-largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Multiple factors such as capital and funding models, technology ecosystems, governance structures, and urbanized infrastructure play a vital role in propelling the regional market growth.

A report covers the recent development for the global smart city connected car market e.g., In July 2019, Bosch invented a new cloud-connected software service to monitor and manage the battery life of electric vehicles. The new connectivity would allow companies to remotely monitor and manage the battery status to decrease wear and tear on the batteries by up to XX%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global smart city connected car market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global smart city connected car market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global smart city connected car market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global smart city connected car market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Smart City Connected Car Market:

Global Smart City Connected Car Market, by Hardware Type:

• Head Unit

• Central Gateway

• Intelligent Antenna

• Electronic Control Unit

• Telematics Control Unit

• Keyless Entry Systems

• Sensors

Global Smart City Connected Car Market, by Connectivity Solutions:

• Embedded

• Tethered

• Integrated

Global Smart City Connected Car Market, by Technology:

• 3G

• 4G/LTE

• 5G

Global Smart City Connected Car Market, by Network:

• DSRC

• Cellular

Global Smart City Connected Car Market, by Transponder:

• Onboard unit

• Roadside unit

Global Smart City Connected Car Market, by Services:

• Navigation

• Remote Diagnostics

• Multimedia Streaming

• Social Media & Other Apps

• OTA Updates

• On-Road Assistance

• eCall & SOS Assistance

• Cyber Security

• Remote Operation

• Collision Warning

• Auto Parking/Connected Parking

• Autopilot

• Home Integration

• Vehicle Management

• Asset Tracking

Global Smart City Connected Car Market, by End Use:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

• Aftermarket

Global Smart City Connected Car Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Smart City Connected Car Market, Major Players:

• Continental AG

• Bosch

• Harman

• Visteon

• Airbiquity

• Cloudmade

• Intellias

• Tesla

• Ford Motor Company

• Audi

• At&T

• Qualcomm

• Verizon Communication

• Tomtom

• Sierra Wireless

• Panasonic

• Tech Mahindra

• Microsoft Azure

• Zubie

• BMW

• Daimler

• Telefonica

• Luxof

