Global Solid-State Cooling Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Product, End-users and Region

Global Solid-State Cooling Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 778. 45 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



The solid-state cooling systems offer low maintenance and high reliability over conventional cooling and refrigeration systems. These systems are widely used in electronic, medical, telecommunications, and aerospace industries. Increasing awareness about green energy and initiatives to stop greenhouse gas emissions are creating the demand for the solid-state cooling market.

Firstly, solid-state cooling system’s major influence is simultaneous heating and cooling properties. Secondly, rising ultimatum for precise temperature control, below ambient cooling and intensifying solid-state cooling applications. However, growing internet of things (IoT) consequently increases demand for more data storage, resulting in more cooling needs and increasing use of solid-state cooling systems in various applications are the opportunities for the solid-state cooling market.

The report covers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a significant role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026.

The single-stage segment is held to dominate the xx% market share during the forecast period. The single-stage cooling systems are effective from a few hundred watts of cooling power. Single-stage thermoelectric module domestic is suitable for a comprehensive range of cooling and heating applications with low to high heat pumping capacities. These modules are the most common type of thermoelectric modules globally because they are suitable for a wide range of heating applications, which require high heat impelling capacity.

Cooling System segment is expected to dominate the xx% market share during the forecast period. The cooling systems are used in wide applications such as in various government aerospace agencies, air-conditioned cases are used for laser telescope and data tracking equipment protection. The solid-state cooling systems in a wide range of uses as cooling electronic cabinets, electrical fields, instruments, telecommunication equipment, and many other manufacturing applications in a variety of environments is a major purpose for the leading share in the market.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the solid-state cooling market during the forecast period. Increased demand for consumer goods, industrial automation, and healthcare monitoring devices are expected to enterprise in this market. With the use of higher efficiency levels, and energy harvesting can be achieved in this region. Developing the industrialization and infrastructural improvements, and stringent government regulations about energy sustainability are among the major drivers of this market. Hence, the solid-state cooling market in the Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report covers the recent development in the solid-state cooling market like in Phononic, a U.S. based enterprise that has developed solid-state cooling technology that can be used on drones for moving payload such as human organs in a medical emergency. Separately from the healthcare industry, this cold-chain vehicle solution also finds uses in the food retail and optoelectronics industry.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Solid-State Cooling Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market.

Scope of the Global Solid-State Cooling Market

Global Solid-State Cooling Market, By Type

• Single-Stage

• Multi -Stage

• Thermocycler

Global Solid-State Cooling Market, By Product

• Refrigeration System

o Refrigerators

o Freezers

• Cooling System

o Air Conditioners

o Chillers

Global Solid-State Cooling Market, By End-users

• Medical

• Automotive

• Consumer

• Semiconductor and Electronics

• Others

Global Solid-State Cooling Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market

• Advanced Thermoelectric

• Align Sourcing

• AMS Technologies

• Crystal Ltd.

• Everredtronics

• Ferrotec

• Hicooltec Electronic

• Inheco Industrial Heating & Cooling

• Kelk Ltd.

• Kryotherm

• Laird Thermal Systems

• LG Innotek

• Merit Technology Group

• Micropelt

• O-Flexx Technologies

• Phononic

• Sheetak

• Start-Up Ecosystem

• TE Technology

• TEC Microsystems

• Thermion Company

• Thermonamic Electronics

• Wellen Technology

