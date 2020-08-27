Global Pneumatic Tube System Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, End user, & by Region.

Global Pneumatic Tube System Market was valued US$ 24.33 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 37.2Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.25%.

The pneumatic tube systems are increasingly finding a place in providing solutions to numerous internal logistic problems of the producers of various good and services. As the costs involved with these systems are low, there has been a significant rise in their demand. Drivers of the pneumatic tube systems market are inexpensive, safe & easy to operate and clean. Some of the restraint factors are lack of precision controls, sensitive to vibrations and loud & noisy. One of the key trends in the global pneumatic tube systems market is the development of automatic pneumatic tube systems.

Hospital & medical segment leading the global pneumatic tube systems market. The medical sector has to be profit-oriented and cost-efficient while any other industry. Hospitals also suffer from staff shortages. Our pneumatic tube systems increase efficiency by saving money and time and by growing productivity of employees. Hospital employees will be released of time-consuming tasks.

Region-wise, in 2017, North America held the highest market share for global pneumatic tube systems, followed by Europe. The versatility of the product offering and the level of customization are the essential factors that need to be considered by the vendors to survive the competition. The growth of pneumatic tube systems in North America is supported by the rising adoption of various applications. This technology is used for the automation drives in all the verticals and particularly for recycling and manufacturing activities in the industrial sector.

Global pneumatic tube systems market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global pneumatic tube system market, Aerocom, Swisslog, Pevco, Hanazeder Electronic, KellyTube, Telecom, Eagle Pneumatic, Siebtechnik, Lamson Group, Hamilton, Quirepace, Sumetzberger, Air Link International, Hanter Ingenjorsteknik, Thalmayr GmbH, Air-log, Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems, Oppent, S&S Engineering, Zip Pneumatics.

