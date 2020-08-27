Global Optical Lenses Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, Industry and Region.

Global optical lenses market size was US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

An optical lens is an optically transparent component created to allow the refraction and transmission of light to generate a controlled and specific optical result. Optical lens can be designed in different shapes and is consist of a single element or multi-element compound lens system.

Market Dynamics

Surge in the adoption of optical lens in the industrial application such as in healthcare and consumer electronics are major driving factor behind the growth of market. Growing use of contact lenses for better visibility, rising production of convex and concave lens to use as side mirror and headlights respectively on bike and other automotive vehicles and increasing adoption of optical lens in digital camera for better quality image are propelling the growth of market. Optical Lenses are further used to focus light and images, correct optical aberrations and for projection, produce magnification, for controlling the divergence light used in instrumentation; laser and microscopy applications are ultimately improving the growth of market.

However, high initial cost of optical lenses could hamper the growth of market. Also risk of damaging optical lens and high repair and maintenance cost could hinder the growth of market.

Global Optical Lenses Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, converging lens dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Converging lens is also called as convex lens. Converging lens provides a larger and clearer image of an object by focusing the light beam at single point. Convex lens is widely used in variety of applications such as in magnifying glasses, eyeglasses, digital cameras, microscopes and many other applications, this is ultimately results into the demand of converging lenses in the growth of market. In addition, converging lens are most commonly used in the headlights of the automotive vehicles. It is placed so that illumination from the LED is projected onto the road within strict legal parameters for automotive vehicles.

Alternatively, diverging lens segment is also expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Diverging lens are also known as concave lens. It is widely used in the applications such as telescopes and binoculars, concave eye glasses, lasers, flashlights and in peepholes. Also it is widely used to correct myopia or short-sightedness.

Global Optical Lenses Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to massive the presence of major optical lens manufacturers across the region.

Great number of eye care professionals, growing technological advancements in optical lenses, rising patient alertness, a variety of NGO & governments initiatives and huge demand for contact lenses are further driving the growth of market.

Global Optical Lenses Market: Key Development

In Feb 2020, Edmund Optics a leading provider of optical and imaging components, recently opened a new office in the Bangalore district of Karnataka, India.

In Dec 2019, Edmund Optics expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. This release features two recent additions Near-Infrared (NIR) Precision Aspheric Lenses and TECHSPEC LS Series Line Scan Lenses.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Optical Lenses Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Optical Lenses Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Optical Lenses Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Optical Lenses Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Optical Lenses Market

Global Optical Lenses Market, By Type

• Converging Lenses

• Diverging Lenses

Global Optical Lenses Market, By Application

• Microscopy

• Laser Processing

• Imaging

• Ophthalmic

Global Optical Lenses Market, By Industry

• Healthcare

• Life Sciences

• Consumer Electronics

• Defense

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Optical Lenses Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Optical Lenses Market, Key Players

• Nikon Corporation

• Schott

• Olympus Corporation of the Americas

• Bausch + Lomb

• Menicon Co. Ltd.

• Cosina Co., Ltd.

• Carl Zeiss Ag

• Cyberoptics Corporation

• Meade Instruments

• UQG Optics

• EalingCatalog.com

• Edmund Optics Inc.

• Newport Corporation

