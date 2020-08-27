Global Oilfield Communication Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Oilfield Communication Market is expected to reach 3.64 Billion by 2026 from XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Oilfield Communication is technologies that collect, store, manage the complex data in oilfield area such as oil & gas industry.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Oilfield Communication Market is segmented by services, by solutions, by technology, by field site and by geography. Professional services are sub segment of the communication service and are expected to gain the largest market share in forecast period. Similarly by solutions segment the market is estimated to experience the fastest growth rate in the Global Oilfield Communication Market due to the M2M communication. Because it useful for us to exchange information very quickly without any loss of data. The pipeline Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and fleet management communication also have the largest market share during the forecast period. By technology, the largest share of Oilfield Communication market is microwave communication network to gain device or data security during the forecasting period. Whereas VSAT communication network is the second fastest growing market during the forecast period. The sub segments like offshore communication, onshore communication gives highest grow rate and have largest market size respectively during the forecasting period. Thus this growth is attributed to increased efficiency. Global Oilfield Communication Market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin. .However increasing Vulnerabilities to Cyber security Threats for Oil and Gas Industry and Integration of Departments in the Oil and Gas Industry are the major factor for driving the Global Oilfield Communication Market. And at the same note the lack Stringent Regulatory Norms and Perceived Risk of Inadequate Data Security, Monitoring, Asset Security and Maintenance are the major factor to restraint the market growth. One of the higher growth regions in the forecasting period is North America.

Key Highlights:

•Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges forGlobal Oilfield Communication Market during the forecast period

•Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

•In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

•Global Oilfield Communication Market analysis with respect to the service, solutions, technology, field site and geography to assist in strategic business planning

•Global Oilfield Communication Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2017 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Oilfield Communication Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Oilfield Communication Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Oilfield Communication Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Oilfield Communication Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Oilfield Communication Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global Oilfield Communication Market Are:

• Speedcast International Limited

• ABB Ltd

• Baker Hughes Incorporated

• Tait Communications

• Ceragon Networks Ltd.

• Inmarsat PLC

• Commscope, Inc.

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

• Hughes Network Systems LLC

• Airspan Networks, Inc.

• Commtel Networks Pvt. Ltd.

• Rad Data Communications, Inc.

• Rignet, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• ITC Global

• Harris Caprock Communications Inc.

• ERF Wireless Inc.

Key Target Audience:

•Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Oil exploration companies

• Oil and gas telecom operators

• Oil and gas communication service providers

• Oilfield communications solution vendors

• Oil and gas satellite operators

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Global Oilfield Communication Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Oilfield Communication Market based on services, solutions, technology, field site and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Oilfield Communication Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Oilfield Communication Market, By Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

Global Oilfield Communication Market, By Solutions

o M2M Communication

o Asset Performance Communications

o Unified Communications

o VoIP Solutions

o Video Conferencing

o Pipeline Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA)

o Fleet Management Communication

o Oilfield to Control Center Data Communication

o Wi-Fi Hotspot

Global Oilfield Communication Market, by Technology

o Cellular Communication Network

o VSAT Communication Network

o Fiber Optic-Based Communication Network

o Microwave Communication Network

o Tetra Network

Global Oilfield Communication Market, By Field site

o Onshore Communications

o Offshore Communications

Global Oilfield Communication Market, By Geography

o North America

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o Middle East and Africa

o Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Oilfield Communication Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Oilfield Communication Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Oilfield Communication Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Oilfield Communication Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Oilfield Communication Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Communication Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Oilfield Communication Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Oilfield Communication by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Oilfield Communication Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Oilfield Communication Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Oilfield Communication Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

