Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Wafer Size, End-use Industry, and Region.

Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing usage of consumer electronics on account of the increasing trend of digitization is the major factor expected to increase the demand for GaN on silicon throughout the forecast period. Since semiconductors are an integral component of electronic and computing products, the booming consumer electronics industry and the rising demand for affordable mobile devices are driving the GaN on the silicon technology market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Furthermore, power electronic applications such as AC-to-DC or DC-to-AC conversion are always associated with substantial energy losses that increase with a rise in the power and operating frequencies. Therefore, the GaN on silicon technology is emerging as a substitute for the older, silicon-based technology for power electronic applications. Though, it remains at an early stage and represents just a small portion of the power electronics industry. So, there exists the need for the adoption of the GaN on silicon technology for use in power GaN devices. On the other hand, high procurement cost and processing complexity are major challenges in the commercialization of GaN-based devices.

Based on wafer size, the market has been classified into 50 mm, 100 mm, 150 mm, and 200 mm. The 200 mm segment dominated the GaN on the silicon technology market in 2018, because of a rise in the investment in GaN on silicon technology devices with a 200 mm wafer size.

Globally, North America led the GaN on the silicon technology market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing GaN on the silicon technology market. Also, the Asia Pacific and Europe are developing regions in the GaN on the silicon technology market, offering ample and lucrative opportunities for manufacturers on a long-term basis.

Foremost players in this market are focusing on consolidating their position in regions where expert labor is available at affordable costs. The purpose of producing good quality products at low costs is inducing the outsourcing of manufacturing capabilities to emerge countries. Along with the report’s analysis, prominent players are focusing on innovation and improvement to establish themselves for the long-term in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global GaN on silicon technology market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global GaN on silicon technology market.

Scope of Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market

Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market, By Wafer Size

• 50 mm

• 100 mm

• 150 mm

• 200 mm

Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market, By End-use Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• IT & Telecommunication

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market

• NXP Semiconductor

• GaN Systems

• Panasonic Corporation

• Fujitsu Semiconductor

• Transphorm Inc.

• Texas Instruments

• Qorvo, Inc.

• OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Cree, Inc.

