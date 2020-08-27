Global Flexible Battery Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Chargeability, Application, and Region.

The report “Flexible Battery Market” is segmented by Type (Thin-Film Battery, Printed Battery, Curved Battery, Other Types),Chargeability (Rechargeable Battery, Single-Use Battery),Application (Smart Packaging, Smart Cards (E-Cards), Wearable Devices, Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics, Entertainment, Wireless Communication, Other Applications), and Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa) Global Flexible Battery Market valued at US$ 85.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1142.6 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 38.25 % during a forecast period.

Flexible batteries are the batteries which are developed exactly for flexibility. As compared to traditional batteries, these batteries are designed to be lightweight, flexible and feature in multiple applications like smartphones, tablets and wearable devices. These applications demand lightweight batteries which can satisfy the increasing demand for power. The global flexible battery market is fuelled by the growth of its application markets like smartphones, wearable devices and others.

Smart Packaging is leading segment of flexible battery market,smart packaging application hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Smart packaging includes printed electronics products like disposable batteries, sensors, printed displays and circuits, and other electronic features like anti-theft tags, RFID, and smart labels. The packaging requirements have been growing over the years and the packaging of products has a direct impact on the customer’s purchasing decision. Therefore, packaging manufacturers are mixing sound and display text and communicating media in packages using flexible power sources.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share market during the forecast period. The growth of portable electronics products manufacturing in China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea has led to high penetration of flexible battery in Asia-Pacific. North America accounted for the second largest market, owing to the increasing demand of flexible battery for warble electronics products.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such LG Chem Ltd.,Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.,Stmicroelectronics N.V.,Enfucell OY Ltd.,Ultralife Corp.,Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.,Brightvolt Inc.,Panasonic Corp.,NEC Energy Solutions Inc. A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

Maximize Market Research has comprehensively analyzed global flexible battery market. The driving forces as well as considerable restraints have been explained in depth to attain a balanced scenario. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast years is duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this exuberant industry. The competitive landscape comprising of key innovators, service providers, market giants as well as niche players is studied and analyzed extensively with respect to their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. Report presents significant case studies along with the success stories to motivate and guide the like minds. In addition, Report displays current consolidation trends with respect to prominent mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, emerging business models. This will enable the reader to comprehend whole flexible battery market with utmost ease and clarity.

Browse the market data Tables and Figures spread through a comprehensive research report and in-depth TOC on " Flexible Battery Market ".

