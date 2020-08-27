Global Ultra- Secure Smartphone Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Operating system, End user and region

Global ultra-secure smartphone market was valued at US$ 850 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4,210 Mn by 2026 at CARR of 22.14% during a forecast period.



Global Ultra-Secure Smartphone Market, by Operating SystemThe ultra-secure smartphones are more secure than regular smartphones because they encrypt all communication and block unauthorized tracking system. They are designed to prevent data leakage from smartphones, which solve the privacy issue analogous with Android smartphones. The encryption of message helps in minimal loss of personal information. The growing adaption of advanced technologies in the global ultra-secure smartphone brought more privacy and control of information both online and offline.

The mobile application mostly used to search for specific requirements. Due to the increase in usage of mobile applications for routine needs gives rise to privacy-related risks. Ultra-secure smartphones are designed in such a way as to intercept data leakage from smartphones.

The major driving factor of the global ultra-secure smartphone market is a rise in customer’s inclination towards ultra-secure smartphone, it has the ability to provide reliable transmission of data and better security and growth in adoption of ultra-secure smart mobile phones for military and commercial applications.

The major demerit of the global ultra-secure smartphone that restrict the growth of the ultra-secure smartphone is the restricted access to software, applications and other utilities. Because of this the user cannot ingress other applications or software apart from those that are pre-installed in the ultra-secure smartphone. Due to this there is a risk involved in the use of the other untrusted software and applications that break the security of the smartphone.

The android segment dominated the global ultra-secure smartphone market in 2017 and is expected to continue dominant during the forecast period, owing to the fast adoption of Android in many ultra-secure smartphones.

The government agencies segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. However, the enterprise segment is also expected to the highest growth rate owing to the adoption of the bring your own device (BYOD) trend in many large enterprises.

North America has remarkable market share in the global ultra-secure smartphone market due to technological development followed by Europe. Europe is expected to show major growth during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as one of the fastest growing ultra-secure smartphone markets in the coming years due to economies such as India and China.

The key players operating in the global ultra-secure smartphone market are BlackBerry Limited, Silent Circle, ESD Crytophone, Turing Robotic Industries, Atos SE, Boeing, Sirin Labs and DarkMatter.

