Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 23% during forecast period.

The report of Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market by lamps Type (Fluorescent lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFLs), LED (light emitting diode) lamps, HID (high intensity discharge) lamps) Ballasts Type (Magnetic fluorescent ballasts, Electronic fluorescent ballasts, CFL ballasts, LED driver modules, Magnetic HID ballasts, Electronic HID ballasts) Application (Industrial Lighting, Commercial Lighting) and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa) is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 23% during a forecast period.

Global investments in the energy efficient lamps and ballasts market has already resulted in significant reductions in the world demand for energy. The energy that has been saved due to the use of energy efficient lighting products is almost 5% less than that utilized with the use of conventional lighting systems on a global front in the last five years. The global energy efficient lamps and ballasts market is driven by cost competitive replacement to incandescent bulbs, high light output at low power consumption, various acceptable size & form, long operational life and low maintenance cost. However, high cost involved, contains little amounts of mercury and lacks attribute for heat sensitivity applications are hampering the market growth at the global level. Unidirectional light output and reluctance to switch to led lighting are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global energy efficient lamps and ballasts market.

LED Lamps and CFL Lamps segment are expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period.

The LED Lamps and CFL Lamps segments are anticipated to expand at the notable CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The rising demand was greatly contributed by the low cost of energy efficient lamps. This trends indicate that significant reduction in the price of CFLs and surge in demand for energy efficient lamps is likely to bolster growth in the market in the upcoming periods.

The North America dominated the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market in 2018

In 2018, North America and the Europe held the XX% share of the energy efficient lamps and ballasts market owing to the favorable government policies for energy efficiency and developed economies. In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific region will record a significant CAGR of XX% during the forecasted period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing economy over the forecast period, with high expected production and consumption of energy efficient lamps in general, and LED lamps in particular. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced energy efficient products are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

Key players operating the market are Philips Lighting, Acuity Brands, OSRAM, GE electronics, Havells, Cooper Lighting, Samsung Electronics, Wal-Mart, ,Albertson’s Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Sony Corporation of America and Panasonic Lighting.

