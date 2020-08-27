Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Platform, Industry Vertical

Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 80.21 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Increase in number of portable electronic devices like media player, headphone as well as rise in application in healthcare and automotive devices, advantages over other advanced packaging technologies and impending need for circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices are the factors for drive the embedded die packaging technology. On the other hand, requirement of high cost of these chips restrains the embedded die packaging technology market growth. Moreover, growth in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) globally is projected to present new opportunities in the market.

Embedded die in IC package substrate is the leading platform type segment owing to its increased adoption in DC-DC converters and camera modules which are used in smartphones.

IT & Telecommunication segment has is the highest demand of embedded die packaging technology. The increased application of embedded die packaging in healthcare and automotive sectors is boosting the embedded die packaging technology market growth. Embedded die packaging technology offers greater advantages as compared to other advanced packaging technologies, such as, compactness, reliability, and higher signal density which is promoting the growth of the embedded die packaging technology market among the manufacturing industries.

The North American embedded die packaging technology market is expected to grow at a high CAGR, owing to the well-developed telecommunication industry, rise in adoption of IoT, and high growth in automotive industry. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market region owing to the presence of key market players such as Fujikura, ASE group, Taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company etc. in Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by material, type, end user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Embedded Die Packaging Technology market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market

Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market, By Platform

• Embedded Die in IC Package Substrate

• Embedded Die in Rigid Board

• Embedded Die in Flexible Board

Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market, By Industry Vertical

• Consumer Electronics

• IT & Telecommunication

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market:

• Amkor Technology

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

• ASE Group

• AT & S

• General Electric

• Infineon

• Fujikura

• MicroSemi

• TDK-Epcos

• Schweizer

• STMICROELECTRONICS

• Toshiba Corporation

• Fujitsu Limited

