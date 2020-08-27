Global DRAM Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Type, Capacity, Technology, Application and Region

Global DRAM Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 6.0% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global DRAM Market Drivers and Restrains:

DRAMS is a type of memory used in several computing as well as electronic devices such as PCs, music players, smartphones, laptops, tablet computers and netbooks, and many more. Technological advancements in mobile phones and tablets have expanded the development of the versatile DRAM market. Gaming consoles are the leading application of DRAM’S owing to reach the demand for speed of operation and additional memory. e.g., 570 Mn units of gaming consoles were sold of brands like Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 4, and many more in 2019, and this trend is likely to rise during the forecast period, which will boost the DRAM market growth globally.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Portable DRAM founded its real applications in mobile phones. The utilization of DRAM in mobile phones are expanding with the improvement of cell phones with a high storage limit. The expanded utilization of portable DRAM in tablets and PCs are also affecting the development of DRAM. The expansion in urbanization, increment in per capita pay, decrease in the ASP of mobile phones and tablets, and the requirement for innovatively solid headsets are boosting the DRAM market globally.

The global DRAM market is driven by such as demand for high-performance and low-power DRAM in mobile devices. Demand for data centers driven by Cloud and HPC applications are also impelling the market growth during the forecast period. However, storage class memory to overcome high costs and less memory of DRAM are restraining the market growth at the global level. The growing adoption of IoT around various sectors are likely to create lucrative opportunities for DRAM providers in the global DRAM market during the forecast period.

Global DRAM Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the type, the synchronous DRAM segment held a prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the DRAM market during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of 32.80%. Synchronous DRAM is more efficient and faster than asynchronous DRAM. There is heavy investment in synchronous DRAM owing to its exponential performance capabilities. SDRAM is becoming a standard in modern smart devices.

Based on the technology, The DDR4 segment accounts for the dominant market share of XX% in 2019. The segment accounted for US$ XXX.XX Mn in 2019 and likely to continue its top position during the forecast period. DDR4 is curved edge technology, which helps memory slot integration in smart devices. However, DDR5/GDDR5 is another developing DRAM technology. The DDR5/GDDR5 segment is likely to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global DRAM Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the DRAM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Asia-Pacific is the major contributor to the DRAM market owing to the rising popularity of mobile devices around the emerging countries in the region such as China, and India. The Chinese government is investing US$ 31.5 billion in the IC industry due to the several benefits of DRAM and a huge trade deficit in imported semiconductors. With government support, the dealers are majorly focus on surge their production capacities to meet the increasing demand for DRAM. e.g., the three Chinese companies such as Innotron (Hefei Chang Xin), YMTC, and JHICC, are planned to start the trial production of mobile DRAM, specialty DRAM, and NAND flash respectively, in the second half of 2018. In APAC, China (including Taiwan) is the prominent investment destination for market players and it is one of the leading manufacturers of electronic products. Also, China accounts for a significant share of XX% of the global supply of DRAM solutions. Japan and South Korea are the other two important markets for DRAM in the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced DRAM is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

A report covers the recent development in market of the global DRAM market e.g., July 2018 – Samsung Electronics started the mass production of the industry’s first second-generation 10 nm class, 16 GB LPDDR4X Mobile DRAM.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global DRAM market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global DRAM market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global DRAM market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global DRAM market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global DRAM Market:

Global DRAM Market, by Type:

• Synchronous DRAM

• Burst Extended Data Output

• Asynchronous DRAM

• FPM (Fast Page Mode)

Global DRAM Market, by Capacity:

• 16 Mbit

• 64 Mbit

• 128 Mbit

• 512 Mbit

• 1 Gbit

• 2 Gbit

• Others

Global DRAM Market, by Technology:

• DDR2

• DDR3

• DDR4

• DDR5/GDDR5

• Mobile

• Graphic

Global DRAM Market, by Application:

• Mobile Devices

• PC/Laptop

• Gaming consoles

• Networking

• Server

• Other Applications

Global DRAM Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global DRAM Market, Major Players:

• SK Hynix Inc.

• Micron Technology Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Nanya Technology Corporation

• Winbond Electronics Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Powerchip Technology Corporation

• Transcend Information, Inc.

• ATP Electronics, Inc.

• Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

• Kingston Technology Corporation

• Texas Instruments

