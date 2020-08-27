Global Display Driver IC Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2026): By Type, Application, Size and Region

Global Display Driver IC Market was valued USD XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 8.1% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A display driver IC is a semiconductor integrated circuit in electronic hardware system. Which provides an interface function between a microprocessor, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and particular type of display device e.g. LCD, LED, OLED, ePaper, Nixie and CRT. A display driver ICs are used to control display panels of hand-held devices such as wearable devices, laptops, mobile phones, and tablets. It receives digital data signal at a high speed ranging (500 Mbps to 1 Gbps) from the application processor and then converts it into analog voltage for operating display panel.

Global Display Driver IC Market Drivers and Restrains

Increasing sales of electronic devices, such as TVs, Computers, and mobile phones are expected to significantly drive the global display driver IC market during forecast period. Moreover, touchscreen displays are capable in terms of time required to process an order and other on-demand functions, because of automation in electronic. Additionally, touchscreen displays are efficient in terms of time required to process an order and other on-demand functions, owing to automation. Application of LCD and LED-based display driver products is probable to be further extended to a wide range of automotive applications such as instrument cluster, GPS navigation, and car entertainment displays in the near future.

Raw materials required for the production of display drivers, such as doped indium tin oxide (ITO) are insufficiently available, because of their low occurrence in the Earth’s crust itself. Additionally, owing to increasing mining activities, further decreasing in availability of ITO, while its prices are increasing. Because of low availability of raw materials, prices of the display driver technology are currently high.

Manufacturers in the Display Driver IC Identification are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Display Driver IC Market Segmentation Analysis

The global Display Driver IC Market is segmented on the basis of display size type and application. On the basis of display type, the market can be classified into Liquid Crystal Diode (LCD), Light Emitting Diode (LED), Thin Film Transistor (TFT) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED). On the basis of application, the market can be sub divided into small, medium and large size, mobile handsets and consumer electronic applications.

Because of smart phones, smart TVs, and other electronic equipment growing demand for LCD panels, display driver IC (DDIC) markets are expected to grow around the world to achieve rapid growth during the forecast period. Additionally, OLED display are also adopted for use in automotive application during forecast period because increasing prominence of Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) chips. Whereas in China, the market size is valued at XX million US$ and will growing to XX million US$ in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Display Driver IC Market Regional Analysis

The Display Driver IC market is expected to witness growth during the forecasted period in Asia-Pacific leading the Display Driver IC market owning to the presence of large numbers of manufacturing plants in countries such as Korea, China, Taiwan and others. Display Driver IC market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow during forecasted period owning to decrease in costs and increase in consumption of LEDs for several applications in the region. The use of portable devices is growing such as Smartphone and tablets in Asia-Pacific would similarly contribute to expected growth.

Scope of the Global Display Driver IC Market

Global Display Driver IC Market, by Type

• LCD

• LED

• OLED

• TFT

Global Display Driver IC Market Segments by Applications

• Entertainment

• Infotainment

• Retail

• Education

• Banking

• Medical and industrial

Global Display Driver IC Market Segments by Size

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Global Display Driver IC Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Display Driver IC Market, Major Players

• Texas Instruments

• National Semiconductor

• ON Semiconductor

• NXP

• Linear Technology

• Maxim IC

• Power Integrators

• iWatt

• Macroblock

• Fairchild

• Semtech

• Silicon Tech Technology

• Supertex

• Austria Microsystems

• Infineon Technologies

• Intersil Corporation

• Rohbn

