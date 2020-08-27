Global Depth Sensing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Type, Technology,Industry, and Region.

Global Depth Sensing Market was valued at US$ 1.24Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.12 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.42% during a forecast period.



Growing smartphone market, swelling implementation of double cameras in smartphones, increasing use of depth sensing technology in AR-VR gaming requests, and growing requirement of safety and investigation systems.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increase in demand for improved medical imaging technologies and solutions and improved environmental scanning applications are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities to theglobal depth sensing market in the next few years. However, high power consumption for capturing data, difficulty in managing all the captured facts and figures, and filtering the data to get the required information are challenges that are anticipated to impede the growth of the market. Furthermore, necessity of perfect angle for stereo depth sensing technology is projected to hamper the Depth Sensing Market around the globel.

Based on the technology segment,the global depth sensing marketfor time-of-flight technology is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The development of the global depth sensing market for time-of-flight skill can be qualified to the low power eating, precise depth data, and relatively simple software and hardware requirements.

On the basis of industry segment, Consumer electronics vertical is projected to contribute significantly to the global depth sensing market. Owing to the growing demand for applications like face recognition, gesture control, AR-VR, and scanning. Depth sensing applications like AR-VR gaming, infrastructure 3D model, and navigation mainly require 3D scanning or environmental scanning. To meet the demands of these applications, the market for scanning applications is estimated to growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, APAC is projected to hold the largest share of theDepth Sensing Marketin 2026. The global depth sensing market in APAC is estimated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The high development of the market in this region can be attributed to growing demand for depth sensing is from the consumer electronics application, which includes smartphones and tablets, laptops, and gaming headsets mainly from APAC.

The report offers a complete evaluation of the market. It prepares so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. By responsibility so, the research report serves as a source of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Depth Sensing Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Depth Sensing Market.

Scope of Global Depth Sensing Market

Global Depth Sensing Market, by Component

• Camera/Lens Module

• Sensor

• Illuminator

Global Depth Sensing Market, by Technology

• Stereo Vision

• Structured Light

• Time-Of-Flight

Global Depth Sensing Market, by Type

• Active Depth Sensing

• Passive Depth Sensing

Global Depth Sensing Market, by Industry

• Automotive

• Building Automation

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Medical

Global Depth Sensing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in global Depth Sensing Market

• Texas Instruments

• Infineon Technologie

• Pmdtechnologies AG

• Intel

• Qualcomm

• Stereolabs

• Sony Depthsensing Solutions

• BecomBluetechnix GmbH

• Espros Photonics Corporation

• Creative Technology Ltd

• Occipital, Inc

• Melexis

• Towerjazz

• Vrmagic Holding AG

• Aquifi

• Nerian Vision Technologies

• Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

• Primesense

• Asustek Computer Inc

• Lips Corporation

