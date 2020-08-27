North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Deployment Mode, by Application, by Vertical and by Geography

North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

A North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market or low-power wide-area network or low-power network is a specific type of wireless telecommunication wide area network that are designed to allow the long range communications even at a lower bit rate among other things or connected objects such as sensors that are operated on a battery. The low power, lower bit rate and the intended use are for distinguish the type of network from a wireless WAN designated to carry more data across all verticals.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market is segmented by services, technology, application, vertical, deployment, and geography. By services, the North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market is bifurcated into managed and professional services. Technology-wise, the North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market includes SIGFOX, weightless, LoRaWAN, and others. Based on application, the North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market includes smart waste management, smart parking, smart streetlights, smart buildings, smart gas and water metering, livestock monitoring, and others. Agriculture, smart logistic consumer electronics and transportation, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, oil and gas, and others are the different verticals considered under the scope of the North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market. Public and private sector are the various deployment types based on which the North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market has been segmented.

These north America Low Power Wide Area Network Market helps in solving some of the most mission-critical aspects that are related to parking management comprising of accurate, real-time vehicle detection along with the location of all the available parking spaces.

One of the latest technologies that are driving the Internet of Things (IoT) revolution is the North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market(LPWAN) technology. The LPWAN works to provide a new alternative to the already present traditional cellular or M2M communications that are coming in together with licensed frequency spectrum as well as the unlicensed frequency spectrum technology variants. Both these licensed and unlicensed North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market technologies nowadays promise low-cost IoT devices having a long battery life that may help in expanding IoT cases further enabling IoT deployments across a much wider scale.

North America is one of the major markets for low power wide area network globally where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. The higher penetration of networks for transferring data along with the large sizes of data packets being transferred for commercial and personal use have been a few major factors to drive the market for North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market.

Key Highlights:

• North America Low Power Wide Area Network market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the North America Low Power Wide Area Network market

• North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market segmentation on the basis of services, technology, application, deployment, vertical, and geography

• North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Low Power Wide Area Network market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at market value for North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market

Key players of the North America Low Power Wide Area Network market:

• Semtech Corporation

• Sigfox

• Actility

• Link Labs, Inc.

• Senet, Inc.

• Nwave Technologies

• Loriot

• Weightless SIG

• Waviot

• Ingenu

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Mobile Service Providers

• Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

• Telecom Operators

• Solution Providers

• OEMs

• LPWAN Solution Providers

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market:

The research report segments North America Low Power Wide Area Network market based on services, technology, application, deployment, vertical, and geography.

North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market, By Services:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market, By Technology:

• SIGFOX

• Weightless

• LoRaWAN

• Others

North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market, By Deployment:

• Public Sector

• Private Sector

North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market, By Application:

• Smart Waste Management

• Smart Parking

• Smart Streetlights

• Smart Buildings

• Smart Gas and Water Metering

• Livestock Monitoring

• Others

North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market, By Vertical:

• Agriculture

• Smart Logistic Consumer Electronics and Transportation

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Oil and Gas

• Others

North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US Low Power Wide Area Network market

• Breakdown of Canada Low Power Wide Area Network market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America North America Low Power Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe North America Low Power Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific North America Low Power Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America North America Low Power Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue North America Low Power Wide Area Network by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

