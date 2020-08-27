North America RFID Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, by Wafer Size, Working, End-User, Form Factor, Label Type, and Geography

North America RFID Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

RFID is a special form of wireless communication that integrates application of electromagnetic or electrostatic coupling in the radio frequency part of the electromagnetic spectrum for unique identification of any people, animal, or object. A normal RFID system usually comprises of three major components namely transceiver, scanning antenna, and a transponder.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

RFID or radio frequency identification technology, includes wireless data capture as well as transaction processing. Proximity that is short range and vicinity or long range are two major application areas where RFID technology is used currently. Tracking and tracing applications for the major areas of use along with providing additional functionality and benefits related to product authentication. Multiple industries practice the usage of RFID applications, including manufacturing, retail, healthcare, business and home use among others.

Using RFID as an alternative for barcodes is increasing in usage. Among the other benefits, RFID helps in identifying individual objects, animals or people without direct line of sight, and may identify numerous items simultaneously with the scanning taking place from anywhere between inches to feet away depending tag and RFID reader. These factors have driven the application of RFID across numerous industries.

However, RFID is prone to two major issues specifically the reader collision and tag collision that restrains the market growth for RFID. The reader collision occurs when a signal coming from an RFID reader interferes with a second reader. The tag collision occurs when there are too many tags confusing the RFID reader by transmitting data at the same time. The tags segment held the largest market share because of it is easy to use structure and widespread application as a result of lower costs.

North America is one of the major markets for RFID globally with U.S. and Canada forming the two major regions profiled under the scope of this report. Managing of the supply chain remains a critical task, especially with growing industries. Using RFID technology in any form increases efficiency, reduce errors, and improving the overall quality of manufacturing. Be it chaotic manufacturing, shipping, or distribution environments, real-time data on the status of individual items through RFIDs provide meaningful insights and have further boosted the application of North America RFID Market.

Key Highlights:

• North America RFID Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the North America RFID market

• North America RFID Market segmentation on the basis of product, wafer size, working, frequency, end user, form factor, label type, and geography

• North America RFID Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• North America RFID Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America RFID Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Key players of the North America RFID Market:

• Honeywell

• Checkpoint Systems

• Mojix

• GAO RFID

• Nedap

• Zebra Technologies

• GlobeRanger

• HID Global

• Impinj SAG

• Omni-ID

• Vizinex RFID

• Savi Technology

• RFID Global Solution

• NXP Semiconductors

• Thing Magic

• Identiv

• Confidex

• TrackX

• Alien Technology

• Avery Dennison

• Smatrac

• Applied Wireless

• CAEN RFID

• Invengo

The scope of the North America RFID Market:

The research report segments North America RFID Market based on product, wafer size, working, frequency, end user, form factor, label type, and geography.

North America RFID Market, by Product:

• Tags

• Reader

• Software

North America RFID Market, by Wafer Size:

• 200mm

• 300mm

• Others

North America RFID Market, by Working:

• Passive RFID

• Active RFID

North America RFID Market, by Frequency:

• Low Frequency

• High Frequency

• Ultra-high Frequency

• Active Ultra-High Frequency

North America RFID Market, by End-User:

• Animal Tracking/Agriculture

• Commercial

• Transportation

• Healthcare

• Logistics and Supply Chain

• Aerospace

• Défense

• Retail

• Security and Access Control

• Sports

North America RFID Market, by Form Factor:

• Button

• Card

• Electronic Housing

• Implants

• Key Fob

• Label

• Paper Tickets

• Wristband

• Others

North America RFID Market, by Label Type:

• Plastic

• Paper

• Metal

• Glass

• Others

North America RFID Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of US RFID market

• Breakdown of Canada RFID market

