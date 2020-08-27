Thermoelectric Modules Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology (Multi Stage, Single stage), by Type (Micro, Thin Film, Bulk Thermoelectric), by Functionality (General Purpose, Deep cooling), by End-Use Application, by Offering (Hardware, Software) and by Geography

Thermoelectric Modules Market is expected to grow from USD XX Million in 2018 to USD XX Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.09% between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Thermoelectric modules can be either used for cooling or heating, but its main application is cooling. Thermoelectric modules makes use of Peltier effect to create heat flux between two different types of materials. Thermoelectric modules is generally a solid state active heat pump that uses electrical energy for transmission of heat from one sided to another.

Rising demand of thermoelectric modules in various applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, telecommunications, and medical and laboratories is the key factor driving the growth of thermoelectric modules. Moreover Thermoelectric modules features advantages such as precise temperature control and cycling, compact geometric size, and lower power consumption are also , that are further contributing to growth of this market. However, high investment cost of thermoelectric modules compared to traditional cooling and refrigeration systems is restraining the Market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• From the application segment, Telecommunications application segment is anticipated to dominate the overall thermoelectric modules market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to wide deployment of thermoelectric modules in the telecommunications applications such as optical channel monitors (OCM), community antenna television (CATV) lasers, transmission lasers (DWDM), avalanche photodiodes (APD), pump lasers (EDFA), and photonic integrated circuits (PIC)

• Thermoelectric Modules Market for software and services is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period. Emergence of various companies offering simulation, designing and engineering, and testing and compliance software and services in the market are the major driving factors for the growth of thermoelectric modules market in this application segment

• Among the Geographical regions, APAC held the largest share of thermoelectric modules market in 2016 followed by Americas and Europe. Presence of key players, low manufacturing costs because of low overhead costs and cheap labor are the major driving factors for growth of market in this region

• The Deep cooling modules are anticipated to grow at highest CAGR between 2017 and 2026 owing to increasing use of deep cooling modules in various applications such as charged couple discharge arrays, electro-optics industrial cooling, and infrared (IR) detectors.

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Thermoelectric Modules Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Thermoelectric Modules Market on the basis of technology, type, functionality, end-use application, offering, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Thermoelectric Modules Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Thermoelectric Modules Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Thermoelectric Modules Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Thermoelectric Modules Market globally.

Key Players in the Thermoelectric Modules Market Are:

• TE Technology

• Ferrotec

• Laird

• II-VI Marlow

• Crystal Ltd.

• TEC Microsystems

• RMT Ltd

• Kryotherm

• Thermion Company

• Kelk Ltd.

• Thermonamic Electronics

• Micropelt

• HUI MAO

• Everredtronics

• Hicooltec Electronic

• LG Innotek

Key Target Audience:

• Technology providers

• Forums, alliances, and associations

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Thermoelectric Modules Market:

Research report categorizes the Thermoelectric Modules Market based on technology, type, functionality, end-use application, offering and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Thermoelectric Modules Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Thermoelectric Modules Market, By Technology:

• Multi Stage

• Single Stage

Thermoelectric Modules Market, By Type:

• Micro Thermoelectric

• Thin Film Thermoelectric

• Bulk Thermoelectric

Thermoelectric Modules Market, By Functionality:

• General Purpose Modules

• Deep Cooling Modules

Thermoelectric Modules Market, by End-Use Application:

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Telecommunications

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical & Laboratories

• Oil, Gas, & Mining

• Industrial

Thermoelectric Modules Market, By Offering:

• Software & Services

• Hardware

Thermoelectric Modules Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

