Weigh in Motion Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), by Application, and by Geography

Weigh in Motion Market is expected to grow from USD 554.74 Mn in 2018 to USD XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.58% between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Weigh-in-kineticism (WIM) technology is designed to relegate conveyances in live traffic lanes by betokens of capturing and recording axle weights and gross conveyance weights. WIM systems capture information about conveyances as conveyances drive over a quantification site and do not require the conveyance to come to a cessation. Sensors utilized in WIM systems generally include piezo-electric or quartz sensors.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The magnification of weigh-in-kineticism market can be attributed to factors such as elevating desideratum for advanced traffic congestion solutions, regime initiatives toward perspicacious conveyance infrastructure and desideratum for advanced traffic congestion solutions and incrementing desideratum for the authentic-time information system. However, slow magnification in the infrastructure sector, restrictive installation requisites of nonintrusive sensors, and high initial investments are the factors restraining WIM market magnification.

Further key findings from the report:

• The market for sensors is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Among sensor types image sensor to hold the largest share of weigh in motion market for sensors. Image sensors are mainly used in cameras for vehicle detection and identification. Inductive loops are increasingly used in modern traffic control systems due to its accurate and efficient technology

• North America held the largest share of weigh in motion market in 2016 and is expected to lead the weigh in motion market during the forecast period owing to increase in initiatives by the government to implement effective weight enforcement solutions and increase in PPPs to install more weigh in motion stations across the region for effective enforcement, and traffic and infrastructure monitoring

• From the components segment, hardware components to lead the market in this category. Weigh in motion market uses several numbers of sensors and controllers to capture and store traffic data in central weigh in motion station. So increase in use of no of hardware components further increases its demand, thus drives the weigh in motion market

• Weigh in motion for axle counting application to experience significant growth by 2026. As with the use of Axle counting application, it is possible for the user to understand per axle load, thus allowing the user to implement weight based tolling. Governments from some countries have set some permissible load standards to filter out vehicles and allowing them to given infrastructure roadways or bridges. Due to this factor market for axle counting is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period

• Weigh in motion market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increased investments in intelligent transportation systems by some major economies in this region such as China, Japan, and South Korea

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Weigh in Motion Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Weigh in Motion Market on the basis of component, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Weigh in Motion Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in the report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Weigh in Motion Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Key Players in the Weigh in Motion Market Are:

• Q-Free

• International Road Dynamics

• Kapsch Trafficcom

• Kistler

• TE Connectivity

• SWARCO

• FLIR Systems

• Siemens

• Raytheon

• Axis Communications

• Cross Zlín

• Efkon

• Sensys Networks

• Intercomp

• Image Sensing Systems

• SICK

• LeddarTech

• Transcore

• Roadsys

• Reno A&E

Key Target Audience:

• WIM sensor providers.

• Intelligent transportation infrastructure providers.

• ITS associations.

• End-users/enterprise-users.

• Research institutes and organizations.

• Enterprise data center professionals.

• Market research and consulting firms.

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms.

The scope of the Weigh in Motion Market:

Research report categorizes the Weigh in Motion Market based on component, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Weigh in Motion Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Weigh in Motion Market, by Component:

• Hardware

• Software and Services

Weigh in Motion Market, By Application:

• Weight Enforcement

• Vehicle Profiling

• Weight-Based Toll Collection

• Axle Counting

• Traffic Data Collection

Weigh in Motion Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Weigh in Motion Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Weigh in Motion Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Weigh in Motion Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Weigh in Motion Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Weigh in Motion Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Weigh in Motion Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Weigh in Motion Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Weigh in Motion by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Weigh in Motion Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Weigh in Motion Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Weigh in Motion Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

