Connected Living Room Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product, by Technology and by Region Type

Connected Living Room Market was valued US$599.67 Bn by 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

An objective of Connected Living Room market is home automation that undergone a paradigm shift and it is no longer considered an exclusive luxury item. Saving on energy, security, and a measure of enhancing convenience will expect to gain large control over home automation. Availability of economical components for rising adoption of digital devices, setting up a connected living room environment and systems on the consumer end will spurt the demand for more of such products in the global market in the forecasting period. The rising number of components in connected living rooms will slowly lead to the increased demand for additional capacity requirements.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on Product type, Connected Living Room market can be fragmented into Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, Smart/3D, LED/LCD/OLED TV, Set Top Box, Home Theater, Media Streaming Player, and Gaming Console. Consumers computing and TV systems dominated the product type of Connected Living Room market and accounting for 28.1% and 18.5% respectively in the year 2016. Usually product type of this market primary connect living room and integrates these devices together for better and efficient performance as well as increases their functionality. Growing innovative display equipment, advanced platforms development for information sharing & entertainment and rising demand digitization are some factors that are presumed to fuel industry growth.

Based on Technology Connected Living Room market is sectionised into Processor, Memory, Sensors and Connectivity. According to 2016, sensors segment accounted for the largest market share and expected to have highest CAGR during the forecasting period. Demand for connected living room market increases by smart devices that have the ability to perform multiple operations. Also wireless and wired connectivity technologies show significant developments and estimated to fuel industry growth and development.

In terms of geography Connected Living Room market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. According to 2016, North America accounted for the largest market share i.e. around 31.5% and owing the need for better entertainment and personalized services. Whereas rapid urbanization, rising disposable income and high penetration of Smartphones & smart TVs cumulated the fastest grow of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is likely to grow around 8.5% during the forecasting period.

Key Players Profiled and Analyzed in the Report

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Connected Living Room Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Connected Living Room Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Connected Living Room Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Connected Living Room Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Connected Living Room Market

Connected Living Room Market, by Product Type

• Smartphone

• Tablet

• Laptop

• Smart/3D

• LED/LCD/OLED TV

• Set Top Box

• Home Theater

• Media Streaming Player

• Gaming Console

Connected Living Room Market, by Technology Type

• Processor

• Memory

• Sensors

• Connectivity

Connected Living Room Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Connected Living Room Market:

1. Sony Corporation

2. LG Electronics Inc.

3. Nintendo Co. Ltd.

4. BenQ Corporation

5. Comcast Corporation

6. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

7. Seimens AG, Eaton Corporation

8. Rockwell Automation Inc.

9. Pioneer Corporation

10. Schneider Electric SE

11. General Electric

12. Emerson Electric Co.

13. Littelfuse Inc.

14. Toshiba Corp.

15. Hitachi, Ltd.

