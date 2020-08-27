Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Offering, by Application, by Process, by Technology, by Industry, and by Geography

Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market, By ApplicationAdditive manufacturing also is known as industrial 3D printing refers to a process in which the digital 3D design facts are used for building up component in various layers by depositing material. This process of industrial 3D printing is described as a professional production technique that is clearly distinguished from other conventional methods of removing materials.

The Europe market for industrial printing includes segmentation by offering, application, process, technology, industry, and geography. Based on offering the market comprises materials, printers, software, and services. On the basis of process, the market consists of material extrusion, binder jetting, material jetting, direct energy deposition, sheet lamination, vat photopolymerization, and powder bed fusion. Considering the technology segment, the market comprises of fused deposition modelling (FDM), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), electron beam melting (EBM), polyjet printing, laser metal deposition (LMD), inkjet printing, laminated object manufacturing (LOM), and digital light processing (DLP). Robotics, tooling, and heavy equipment & machinery are the various application areas based on which the global market is segmented for industrial 3D printing. Aerospace & Defense, Printed Electronics, Automotive, Food & Culinary, Healthcare, Jewelry, and Foundry & Forging are the different industry verticals that are considered under the scope of the report.

In the European apparel industry, the 3D design and printing are discussed but have not generated a lot of business. This is mainly because of the fact as it is not able to match production with the wearability requirements. With the ongoing research in materials and technologies, the 3D printing is showing huge growth in other industries such as toys, robotics, prosthetics or car parts.

The 3D printing is no longer regarded as only a tool for prototyping as the 3D printing technology is increasingly becoming more recognized and are treated as a viable means for producing the end-use parts. This particular shift can be accredited to a number of factors, such as improved hardware capabilities comprising of the greater precision and higher resolution, along with the ability to build larger parts or even faster speed times. The increased adoption of 3D printing technology in industries will see the workflow processes becoming more streamlined as well as optimized. Automation has occurred at all stages of production such as the pre-production or post-processing and has been a key to the gradual transition. 3D printing can help fill in the gap of customized demands by facilitating the creation of certain low volume products or parts that come with a greater complexity. The 3D printing ensures a sooner time-to-market because of a quicker design cycle, as well as enabling reduced inventory costs by printing on demand.

Europe has been one of the key regions when it comes to technological development and usage of new technologies for industrial growth. The rise in industrial growth along with a higher application of printing technologies to deliver customized demand has resulted in rising in an application of Industrial 3D Printing in Europe.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred to in order to gain insights about the Industrial 3D printing market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Industrial 3D printing market globally.

Some of the key players of the Europe Industrial 3D Printing market include:

• Ex One

• 3D Systems

• 3Dnatives

• Graphite Additive Manufacturing

• EOS Electro Optical Systems

• X3D Group

• Prodways

• Voxeljet

• Roboze

• MX3D

Key Target Audience:

• Industrial 3D printing service providers

• 3D printing software providers

• Industrial 3D printing materials and accessories providers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market:

The research report segments Europe Industrial 3D Printing market based on offering, process, technology, application, industry, and geography.

Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Offering:

• Materials

• Printers

• Software

• Services

Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Application:

• Robotics

• Tooling

• Heavy Equipment & Machinery

Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Process:

• Material Extrusion

• Binder Jetting

• Material Jetting

• Direct Energy Deposition

• Sheet Lamination

• Vat Photo polymerization

• Powder Bed Fusion

Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Technology:

• Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

• Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

• Stereolithography (SLA)

• Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

• Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

• Polyjet Printing

• Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

• Inkjet Printing

• Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

• Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Industry:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Printed Electronics

• Automotive

• Food & Culinary

• Healthcare

• Jewelry

• Foundry & Forging

Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Europe Industrial 3D Printing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Europe Industrial 3D Printing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Europe Industrial 3D Printing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Europe Industrial 3D Printing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Europe Industrial 3D Printing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

