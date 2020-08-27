Fingerprint Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Area & Touch Sensors, Swipe Sensors), by Technology (Optical Sensing, Capacitive and RF Capacitive Sensing, and Others), by Material (Pyroelectric Material, Coating Material, and Others), by Application, and by Geography

Fingerprint Sensors Market is expected to grow from USD 5.02 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Fingerprint sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, material, and application. Increase in demand for fingerprint sensors for security checks in government and corporate organizations, increasing smartphone proliferation and growing security and safety concerns, need for easy, simplified and secure user access to data & services, and high market growth of consumer devices like smartphone, tablets are the major factors driving the growth of the fingerprint sensor market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/2828

However, technical difficulties associated with false rejection and conditional physical disability and lack of awareness about security essentials & constraints and complexity of integration of smartphone-like devices with fingerprint sensors are the key restraining factors for market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• Fingerprint sensors market for optical sensor segment is anticipated to experience higher growth rates during the forecast period. Technological advancements, innovations in optical sensors and wide use in various applications is driving the growth of this segment. Capacitive sensors will be largely replaced by optical sensors which can capture images through the display glass

• From application segment, consumer electronics/Mobile Devices accounted for the largest market share of the fingerprint sensors market in 2016. This can be attributed to increasing mobile payment platforms such as Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, ZTE Pay, Alipay, what further drives the gro9wth of fingerprint sensors market

• With the technological advancements and developments, Fingerprint sensors applications in payment cards are anticipated grow more rapidly during the forecast period

• Iris or facial recognition systems are expected to replace or compliment fingerprint sensors between 2017 and 2026 owing to the replacement of capacitive type sensors with the optical or ultrasonic sensors

• Introduction of In-display sensors and 3D facial recognition are considered as the major disruption for the fingerprint market growth

Key Highlights:

• Analysis of competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Fingerprint Sensors Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Fingerprint Sensors Market on the basis of type, technology, material, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Fingerprint Sensors Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in the report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Fingerprint Sensors Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Fingerprint Sensors Market.

Key Players in the Fingerprint Sensors Market Are:

• Apple Inc.

• Fingerprint Cards AB

• Synaptics Inc.

• Egis Technology Inc.

• Goodix Ltd

• Silead Inc.

• Safran Identity & Security (Morpho)

• Idex ASA

• Thales SA

• 3M Cogent Inc.

• Suprema Inc.

• Crossmatch

• Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH

• NEC Corporation

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/2828

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material vendors

• Original equipment manufacturers

• Biometric system providers

• Fingerprint sensor manufacturers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Fingerprint Sensors Market:

Research report categorizes the Fingerprint Sensors Market based on type, technology, material, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Fingerprint Sensors Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Fingerprint Sensors Market, By Type:

• Area & Touch Sensors

• Swipe Sensors

Fingerprint Sensors Market, by Technology:

• Optical Sensing Technology

• Capacitive and RF Capacitive Sensing Technology

• Other Sensing Technologies

Fingerprint Sensors Market, By Material:

• Pyroelectric Material (Lithium Tantalate)

• Coating Material

• Piezeoelectric Material (Quartz)

• Adhesives

Fingerprint Sensors Market, By Application:

• Government & Law Enforcement

• Military, Defense, & Aerospace

• Banking & Finance

• Consumer Electronics/Mobile Devices

• Travel & Immigration

• Smart Homes

• Healthcare

• Commercial

Fingerprint Sensors Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Fingerprint Sensors Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Fingerprint Sensors Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Fingerprint Sensors Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Fingerprint Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Fingerprint Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Fingerprint Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Fingerprint Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Fingerprint Sensors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Fingerprint Sensors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Fingerprint Sensors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Fingerprint Sensors Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Fingerprint Sensors Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/fingerprint-sensors-market/2828/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com