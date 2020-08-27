M2M Services Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis And Forecast Till 2025

This report studies the global M2M Services market, analyzes and researches the M2M Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

AT&T

EE LIMITED

Deutsche Telekom

Gemalto NV

AERIS COMMUNICATIONS

PTC

Oracle

Ericsson AB

Verizon Wireless

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed Services

Professional Services

Connectivity and Data Storage Services

Market segment by Application, M2M Services can be split into

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Mining

Transportation and Logistics

Oil and Gas

Others (Education, Hospitality)

