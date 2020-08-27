Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Sales Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply And Consumption Demand Analysis By 2025

This report studies the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market, analyzes and researches the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Intuit Inc.

Recruit Holdings

Oracle Corp.

Square Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development

First Data Corp

Bixolon

iZettle AB

PAX Technology

VeriFone Systems

PayPal Holdings

Dspread Technology

Posiflex Technology

Citizen Systems Europe

Ingenico

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integrated Card Reader Solutions

Card Reader Accessories

Market segment by Application, Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) can be split into

Restaurant

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation

Government

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS)

1.1 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market by Type

1.3.1 Integrated Card Reader Solutions

1.3.2 Card Reader Accessories

1.4 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Restaurant

1.4.2 Hospitality

1.4.3 Healthcare

1.4.4 Retail

1.4.5 Warehouse/Distribution

1.4.6 Entertainment

1.4.7 Transportation

1.4.8 Government

Chapter Two: Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Intuit Inc.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Recruit Holdings

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Mobile Poin

Continued….

