Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market 2020: Classification, Application And Specifications, Industry Overview, Analysis Of The Main Key Regions And Overview Of Profiles 2025

This report studies the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, analyzes and researches the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Huawei Technologies

Qualcomm Technologies

Ericsson Corporation

Vodafone Group

Nokia Corporation

SEQUANS Communications

Quectel Wireless Solutions

ZTE Corporation

Sierra Wireless

Intel Corporation

Deutsche Telekom

China Telecom

China Unicom

Etisalat Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) can be split into

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & utilities

Transportation & logistics

Agriculture

Smart Cities

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

1.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Overview

1.1.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market by Type

1.3.1 Hardware

1.3.2 Software

1.3.3 Services

1.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Healthcare

1.4.2 Retail

1.4.3 Energy & utilities

1.4.4 Transportation & logistics

1.4.5 Agriculture

1.4.6 Smart Cities

1.4.7 Others

Chapter Two: Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Huawei Technologies

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Qualcomm Technologies

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Continued….

