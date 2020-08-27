Ceramic Adhesives Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Chemistry Type, by Application and by Geography

Ceramic Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 6.51 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of XX%

Ceramic adhesives are largely used in building and construction due to its excellent mechanical properties, high temperature stability, thermal shock resistance and dielectric strength. They are widely used for bonding ceramic tiles. Stringent enacted mandate concerned with ceramic adhesive in the North American and European regions may restrain the growth of the ceramic adhesives market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Building & construction segment based on application is expected to hold largest shares of ceramic adhesives market, owing to increasing demand for new and innovative ceramic adhesives that are eco-friendly with low content of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and collective number of R&D activities.

Cement-based segment based on chemistry type is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cement-based ceramic adhesives offer better performance at high temperatures than conventional polymers. Moreover, these adhesives are extremely durable and offer high shear strength, which makes them the most crucial element in any construction site.

Epoxy segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth. Epoxy ceramic adhesives are largely used by end-use industries due to its excellent strength and versatility.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest market for ceramic adhesives during the forecast period because of Asia Pacific is the largest construction industry in the world. Countries such as China, India, Thailand and Indonesia are witnessing large investments in building & construction industry.

Scope of the Report:

Ceramic Adhesives Market, by Chemistry Type:

• Cement-based

• Epoxy

• Acrylic

• Silicone

• Cyanoacrylate

• Others

Ceramic Adhesives Market, by Application:

• Building & Construction

• Dental

• Others

Ceramic Adhesives Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in the Ceramic Adhesive Market

• 3M (US)

• Sika (Switzerland)

• Bostik (France)

• Henkel (Germany)

• BASF (Germany)

• H.B. Fuller Construction Products (US)

• MAPEI (Italy)

• Laticrete International (US)

• Ardex (Germany)

• Terraco (Sweden)

• Saint-Gobain Weber (France)

• Fosroc (UK)

