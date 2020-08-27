Global Butyl Rubber Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Application, and Region.

Global Butyl Rubber Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding butyl rubber market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in butyl rubber market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Butyl rubber is a synthetic rubber or polymer and has different physical and chemical properties. Butyl rubber is linked with two monomers, isobutylene and isoprene. In manufacturing process of butyl rubber, the percentage of isoprene is very less as compared to isobutylene. Various uses of butyl rubber include high flexibility, air tight and gas impermeability (specific), biocompatibility, good vibration damper, good weathering, and chemical and heat resistance. Butyl rubber market spur worldwide on account of more product properties in comparison to natural rubber.

The growing demand for butyl rubber for damp proofing and roof repairing is expected to fuel the growth of this market in forecast period. Moreover, the food grade butyl rubber application is expected to propel demand. The major drivers of the market are Low glass transition temperature, Good weathering, heat, and chemical resistance, Good vibration damper, age resistance, Low filler content for specific gravity, and cost-effective compounding.

The sustainable development and environment impact are key issues for the rubber industry which derived from the petrochemicals. Isobutylene production causes air pollution as isobutylene is liquid, when contact with atmosphere may cause eye and nose irritation and result in nausea. However, isobutylene is inflammable in nature. Furthermore, the government has various regulations to ensure that safety standards have adhered during isobutylene production.

Based on product, the chloro butyl segment is expected to contribute major revenue share to the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Chlorobutyl Rubber is termed as rubber obtained by reacting butyl rubber with chlorine in a continuous process. It is resistant to fire and steam, with low gas permeability, and have excellent ozone resistance. It has advanced adhesion, increased cure reactivity, and higher compatibility with unsaturated polymers in comparison with butyl rubber. It is appropriate for articles that need low permeability to liquids and gases such as membranes, tire inner liners, seals, and hoses. It has a high demand from rubber processing industry for the production of medical items and rubber technical items. It is also used by tire industry for the production of inner liner of the radial tires and tubeless tires.

In terms of application, the Tires & lubes segment accounts for the highest share in terms of revenue in the global market. The ease of Tire and lubricants segment is they reduce the viscosity of rubber compounds, upgrade mechanical properties, improve the braking efficiency and fuel consumption of the automotive and improve versatile range to adjust solvency. Tire and lubricants also enhance the low-temperature performance of tire and lube products. Development of the automotive industry across the globe has contributed to the increasing demand for tires & lubes in the automotive sector. The demand for tires is expected to increase in the OEM market as the production of vehicles is rising. This will have a progressive impact on the tire industry as over 60% of the global natural & synthetic rubber produced is consumed during the manufacturing of tires & tubes.

Various product applications such as sporting equipment, vibration isolation, automotive & mechanical goods, and pharmaceutical closure. The rising construction and pharmaceutical industries are projected to provide positive scope for market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominant the largest market of butyl rubber due to rapid growth in country like China in automotive and construction sector followed by Japan, Australia and India. North America is expected to drive the market on account of increasing demand in various applications including packaging and sealing.

The market demand in medical products such as medical stoppers, sealing medicine vials, curing bladders and bottles, and others from developed economies are anticipated to open new avenues from the key players and entering in the market with new advance product. Due to several application of butyl rubber moderate growth was seen in North America and Europe.

Scope of Global Butyl Rubber Market:

Global Butyl Rubber Market, by Product:

• Regular Butyl

• Bromo Butyl

• Chloro Butyl

Global Butyl Rubber Market, by Application:

• Tires & Lubes

• Adhesives, Sealants, Stoppers

• Industrial & Medical Gloves

• Pharmaceutical & healthcare

• Consumer products

• Others

Global Butyl Rubber Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Butyl Rubber Market:

• Reliance Industries Ltd.

• ExxonMobil Chemical

• Lanxess AG

• Japan Butyl Company

• Yanhua Petrochemical Company

• Togliattikauchuk Ltd

• Timco Rubber

• Kiran Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd

• JSR Corporation

• Arlanxeo

• Sibur International GmbH

• China Petrochemical Corporation

• Zhejiang Cenway New Synthetic Materials Co.

