BusinessHealth Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Purity Level, Property, Application, and Region.

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market was valued US$ 1685.2 Mn in 2019 and is estimated to reach at US$ 2354.28 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market, By Region

The report has covered its growing development and rising application in pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetic and oil & Gas industries with its regional dynamics. Report also has tracked key players in the industry with strategic perspective for their expansion, investments, sales channels, cost structure and their position in competitive market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition:

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) is sodium salt of carboxymethyl cellulose mostly used in various administrations such as Pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, and household care industries. CMC is also utilized in the manufacturing of processed food as an emulsifying & stabilizing agent to add lubrication & viscosity and against textiles industries for paper processing, marketed as tylose powder or cellulose gum.

Market Dynamics:

The report has covered Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market analysis and forecast in terms of revenue from various segments and detailed evaluation of the trends and factors that are expected to play substantial role in the market movement in forecast period. These factors involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges for the key companies market.

Escalating demand for ready-to-eat and low-fat food in processed food industry is estimated to drive the global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market thanks to its widespread utilization food industry. Sectors like oil drilling, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical and exploration activities are analyzed with their expected contribution in the revenue of market. Moreover, growing usage of CMC in food and beverages industry owing to its superior performance and low cost is likely to positively impact a growth for CMC in forecast period. The report has analyzed the emerging markets like India, South Korea and china, which are expected to play major role in contribution in total market in forecast period. Large investment by key manufactures in R&D and product innovation has created remarkable growth opportunities and in turn have fueled the market growth. The report has tracked market leaders, followers and new entrants and their strategic activities to consolidate their position in market.

However, the stringent regulation by government across the world and the accessibility of environmentally friendly alternatives to carboxymethyl cellulose such as other hydrocolloids like, xanthum, carrageenan and microcrystalline cellulose are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market: Market Segmentation

The report covers competitive analysis of the Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market in each of the geographical segments thereby providing insight into a market at macro as well as micro levels.

In terms of Application, Food & beverages are registered the highest market growth and share accounting for XX% in total market in 2019. Growing awareness in regards to health hygiene together with growing demand for processed food is estimated to fuel the product demand. Advancement in production technology with increasing population and changing lifestyle is expected to drive the growth in the market. As per WHO, in February 2019, obesity across the globe has almost tripled since 1975. In 2016, over X.9 Bn adults were overweight; out of which, more than 650 Mn were obese. Incidence of obesity and overweight issues among teenagers and children has also show growing concern in most regions.

The product is also used in the oil & gas industry and is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period rising at XX% CAGR. CMC is chiefly used as to viscosity stabilizer, rheology modifier & water solubilized capabilities in drilling muds. The product is also, used in hydraulic fracturing operations as an emulsifying agent toward drilling fluids.

Based on Purity Level, The highly purified CMC valued to be the dominant market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. It is often used in pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and personal care products as an emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickener agent. On the other hand, Technical grade composed of sodium chloride and sodium glycolate which is used broadly in mining, detergent, and petroleum and also used as coatings, pulp & paper, textile, adhesives and other industrial applications.

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market: Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific is the dominant market and valued about XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX.X Mn by 2027, during the forecast growing at a CAGR of X.X%. The growth is attributed due to growing population and increasing consumption in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food & beverage and cosmetics industries and presence of emerging countries such as India, Japan, and China in the region. Furthermore, the existences of a large number of regional manufactures such as Ashland, CP Kelco, and Akzo Nobel is estimated to drive the growth. As per evaluation, In the year 2019, approximately 50% of the market was estimated to be acquired by China and is expected to grow constantly in the future. The escalating provisions and refreshments industry are propelling the growth.

Europe is estimated to have the fastest growth in the upcoming forecast due to the growing demand for personal care products and increasing downstream industries for oil & gas in the sector, like Italy, Germany, UK and France and is estimated to have a positive impact on the industry over the forecast period.

North America is also estimated to grow at a higher rate in the upcoming forecast with the advancement in technology especially in the U.S and Canada is boosting the market growth.

Competitive Analysis: Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market:

Some of the Key Developments in the Market: Mergers & Acquisition –

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Key Development- Trends & Acquisition

Nouryon Acquiring J.M. Huber Corporation’s and continued its growth acceleration by collaboration to acquire the carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) industry of J.M. Huber Corporation. The business deal will substantially broaden Nouryon’s portfolio of products in CMC, an ecological, water-soluble polymer bio-based used as a binder, thickener, film former and stabilizer. The companies is having a large harmonizing positions in CMC end consumer markets, which include mining, home and personal care, pharmaceuticals, food, paper and packaging.

The report also helps in understanding Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Pathogen Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market:

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market, By Purity Level

• Technical Grade

• Semi-High Purified Grade

• High Purified Grade

• Industrial Grade

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market, By Property

• Thickening Agent

• Stabilizer

• Binder

• Anti-repository Agent

• Lubricator

• Emulsifier

• Excipient

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market, By Application

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

• Oil & Gas, Paper

• Detergents

• Others (Mining, Textiles Processing, Ceramics, Paints, Construction, and Adhesives)

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market, key Players

• CP Kelco

• Ashland

• Akzo Nobel

• Daicel

• Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS

• DKS

• Dow

• Quimica Amtex

• Nippon Paper Industries

• Lamberti

• Lihong

• Wealthy

• ShenGuang

• Yingte

• Lude Chemical

• Anqiu Eagle Cellulose

• Xuzhou Liyuan

• Fushixin

• Maoyuan

• Acselsan

