Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) by Type, End Use and Region.

Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% during a forecast period.



Continuous rise in automotive production globally is anticipated to provide significant market growth in welding consumables. The flux-cored wires segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period.

The Asian pacific region accounted for a demand share of 34.6% in 2019 and is expected to reach as much as 36.4% by the end of 2027. Please note the report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The market for nickel alloy welding consumables is in most cases driven by way of the continued demand coming from its diverse end -use industries. Nickel alloy welding consumables are used considerably due to their corrosion resistance, excessive-temperature strength, and their special magnetic and thermal expansion properties. In applications wherein efficacy is required, which includes oil & fuel and aerospace, nickel wire works the first-rate. Nickel alloy stick electrodes are castoff for out-of-position welding and can be used on thick metals. Furthermore, nickel-based welding consumables discover utility in aircraft, gas turbines, steam generators, power plants, medical applications, nuclear power systems, and the chemical and petrochemical industries, waste processing and food processing industries.

The maximum prominent drivers consist of the speedy growth in numerous industries consisting of transportation and strength and the increasing use of nickel and its alloys. With nickel finding applications in renewable power which include wind and solar power, the nickel alloy welding consumables marketplace might also find new opportunities for demand generation.

However, the fluctuations within the universal production of the steel and the dearth of professional labours to carry out diverse welding obligations are restraints challenging the marketplace for nickel alloy welding consumables from reaching its genuine capacity.

Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market Segment analysis

Based at the Technology, the flux-cored wires segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. It is predicted to be the primary preference for new entrants owing to their high deposition fee, efficacy in transporting work, and manufacturing of smooth & sturdy welds. Additionally, growth in choice for flux-cored wires inside the construction and shipbuilding enterprise is predicted to reinforce the demand for those wires globally.

Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market Regional analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the worldwide nickel alloy welding consumables market throughout the estimate period. Regionally, the demand for nickel alloy welding consumables is highest within the Asia Pacific. The region accounted for a demand share of 34.6% in 2019 and is anticipated to reach as much as 36.4% by the end of 2027. The Asia Pacific is expected to remain the important region of the nickel alloy welding consumables market owing to the existence of rising economies along with China and India which are massively populous. India is projected to grow at a big CAGR of 7.7% throughout the forecast length because of the upsurge in construction activities and rise within the car & transportation sector. Furthermore, the growth in the demand for semi-automated & automated welding manufacturing systems rise the demand for welding consumables.

North America and Europe are developed regions of the nickel alloy welding consumables. Moreover, authorities’ investments in the power industry and foreign direct investments (FDI) in thermal and wind sectors are predicted to reinforce the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market

Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market, By Product Type

• Stick Electrodes

• Wires

Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market, By Alloy Type

• Monel Alloy

• Inconel Alloy

• Others

Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market, By Technology

• Shielded Metal Arc Welding

• Gas Metal Arc Welding

• Gas Tungsten Arc Welding

• Flux Cored Arc Welding

• Submerged Arc Welding

Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market, By Application

• Oil & Gas

• Power

• Construction

• Marine

• Others

Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market

• Ador Welding

• Colfax

• Illinois Tool Works

• Kobe Steel

• Lincoln Electric Holdings

• MEC Holding GmbH

• Sandvik Materials Technology AB

• Special Metal

• Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group

• Arcos Industries

• Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.

• voestalpine Böhler Welding GmbH

• Berkenhoff GmbH

• Cor-Met Inc.

• Kunshan Gintune Welding Co., Ltd.

• Lin’an Dayang Welding Material Co., Ltd.

• Oxford Alloys, Inc.

• Ramtec Welding Products Limited

• Senor Metals Pvt. Ltd.

• Weld Mold Company

