Global Electronic Adhesives Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product Type, Resin, Application, and Region.

Global Electronic Adhesives Market was valued at US$ 4.5 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 11.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.8 % during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding electronic adhesives market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in electronic adhesives market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The electronic adhesives market is anticipated to expand due to the rise in demand for compact and lighter components in the electronic industry. The use of adhesives in electronic industry is now extensive and they contribute directly not only to manufacture of electronics product but also to their long term operation and longevity. Major use of adhesives in electronics industry include boding of surface-mount components (SMCs), wire tracking and potting or encapsulating components.

The growing demand for electronics adhesives, the availability of an established customer base and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, the increased production of consumer electronics, and the strong presence of local players present immense opportunities for companies in the electronics adhesives market.

Based on the product Type, Ultraviolet (UV) Curing adhesives are projected to register the fastest-growth, followed by the electrically conductive adhesives segment in the global electronic adhesives market. The demand of UV Curing adhesives is mainly driven due to its ability to provide better scratch and abrasion resistance, high bond strength, and produce less/no wastage of resources, thus creating green revolution in the electronic adhesives industry.

Based on the resin type, Epoxy is the most widely used material for electronics adhesives. Acrylic has unique characteristics it offer better stain protection, greater water resistance, better adhesion, greater resistance to cracking and blistering, and resistance to alkali cleansers attribute to these performance characteristics Epoxy resin is expected to drive this material-type segment at a high CAGR.

Based on the application, Surface mounting adhesives is the largest application segment and are likely to continue their dominance throughout the forecast period. The surface mounting segment is expected to hold around 35% share in the electronics adhesives market by the end of the forecast period, thanks to the surging demand for printed circuit board (PCB) -based electronics devices across various sectors such as automotive, consumer durables, and industrial. The surging disposable income of this new class has resulted in the growing demand for automotive and consumer appliances. This, in turn, drives the global demand for electronics adhesives

However, strict regulations against volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions from adhesive films are major concern in Asia Pacific. Despite being a leading producer of electronics adhesives, initiatives taken by the Chinese government to curb volatile organic compound emissions threaten to dampen the growth of the electronics adhesives in China.

Geographically, Asia Pacific electronics adhesives market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Manufacturers are also shifting their manufacturing bases to Asian countries such as South Korea, India and Taiwan to reduce the cost of production by employing low-cost, but skilled labor from the region. Growing penetration and demand of electric vehicles may stimulate regional growth.

North America electronic adhesives market may witness significant growth owing to rise in demand for printed circuit board will significantly increase the demand for electronic adhesives in the region.

Europe electronic adhesives market may witness high growth owing to major automotive companies along with strong economic conditions is expected to drive regional industry growth. Moreover, South America led should witness significant growth rate over the projected timeframe owing to favorable government policies to expand electronics production in the region.

Scope of Electronic Adhesives Market:

Global Electronic Adhesives Market, by Product Type

• Electrically Conductive

• Thermally Conductive

• Ultraviolet Curing

• Others

Global Electronic Adhesives Market, by Resin

• Silicone

• Polyurethane

• Epoxy

• Acrylic

• Others

Global Electronic Adhesives Market, by Application

• Conformal Coatings

• Encapsulation

• Surface Mounting

• Wire Tacking

Global Electronic Adhesives Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Electronic Adhesives Market:

• 3M Company

• Dymax Corporation

• DowDuPont

• Evonik Industries AG

• H.B Fuller Company

• Henkel AG & Co.

• LG Chem

• H.B. Fuller Company

Global Electronic Adhesives Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26063

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com