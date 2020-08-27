Global Surface Disinfectant Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Composition, Type, Application, End User and Region.

Global Surface Disinfectant Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Disinfectants are chemical substances, which are used to prevent infectious diseases and kill microorganisms by smearing it on the surface like washrooms, floors, tiles, furniture, and instrument.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Upgrading living standards among most communities is majorly driving the global surface disinfectant market. Growing consumer awareness regarding rising in hygiene and cleanliness is projected to drive the global market during the forecast period. An increase in the implementation of strict regulations set by agencies for various industries in developed and emerging economies is expected to drive the global surface disinfectant market. On the other hand, an increase in the number of sterilization and disinfection of innovative medical instruments are expected to limit the global surface disinfectant market growth.

Hospital Settings segment is expected to share significant growth in the global surface disinfectant market. Growing geriatric population and consequent rise in chronic diseases have augmented health issues. Growing incidents of infectious and human-transmitted diseases, especially within healthcare workers, have put onward the requirement for surface disinfection in hospitals. Government initiatives to increase awareness concerning the need for cleanliness and disinfection are expected to raise market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global surface disinfectant market. The rising economies in developing countries like China and India, growing incidence of nosocomial infections, growth in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and developments in healthcare infrastructure in Southeast Asian countries are the major driving factors behind the growth of the global surface disinfectant market. Additionally, the rapidly growing geriatric population in countries like Japan, increasing per capita income, growing investments in the healthcare industry, the rapid expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in numerous Asia Pacific countries are expected to boost the growth in the global surface disinfectant market.

To enhance the efficiency of the products and to segregate them from their competitors’ surface disinfectant key players are adopting new technologies to present innovative products. They are focusing on the reliability and ready usability of disinfectants. For instance, one of the key players, The Clorox Company has already launched a product, which effectively cleans and disinfects surfaces like restrooms, offices and home appliances. The introduction of inventive products is one of the key trends, which will impact market growth during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global surface disinfectant market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global surface disinfectant market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Surface Disinfectant Market

Global Surface Disinfectant Market, By Composition

• Alcohols

• Chlorine Compounds

• Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

• Hydrogen Peroxide

• Peracetic Acid

• Other Compositions

Global Surface Disinfectant Market, By Type

• Liquids

• Wipes

 Quaternary Ammonium Compound-Based Wipes

 Alcohol-Based Wipes

 Other Wipes

• Sprays

Global Surface Disinfectant Market, By Application

• In-House Surfaces

• Instrument Disinfection

• Other Applications

Global Surface Disinfectant Market, By End User

• Hospital Settings

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Research Laboratories

Global Surface Disinfectant Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Surface Disinfectant Market

• 3M Company

• Cantel Medical

• The Clorox Company

• Ecolab

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Diversey, Inc.

• Sealed Air

• PURE Bioscience, Inc.

• Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc.

• UPS Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.

• Steris Corporation

• CarroLLClean

• Metrex Research, LLC

• Whiteley Corporation

• Gojo Industries, Inc.

